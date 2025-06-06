The Cheap-Looking Top That Turned Pam Bondi Into A Barbershop Quartet Reject
What is going on with MAGA women's wardrobe choices? White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt dresses like she's in a nursing home, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders won't cool it with the leather looks, and now Attorney General Pam Bondi appears to have failed an audition to be part of the Dapper Dans at Disney World.
A photo of Bondi recently went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, that showed her wearing a red-and-white-striped top. Someone check in on Washington, D.C.'s barbershops, because Bondi's shirt looks like she just stole a spinning pole and turned into a shirt. Another photo of the twice-married Bondi was shown during a WFAA newscast posted to YouTube that gave viewers a better (or worse) view of the striped garment.
A cross necklace can clearly be seen hanging around Bondi's neck. We wonder if it's worth as much as the flashy cross necklace Leavitt wears. Though Bondi should have left this cheap-looking shirt on the rack, since she already owns it, she could wear it around the holidays — or for Halloween, pretending she's a candy cane.
Pam Bondi loves a pattern with her wardrobe
The barbershop quartet shirt is hardly the first time Pam Bondi has worn an outfit that missed the mark. Back in January, the attorney general actually wore a black pinstripe suit to her confirmation hearing. Bondi's inappropriate outfit had tongues wagging and people on X comparing her to either James Bond or a 1930s gangster. Why Bondi thought that fashion choice was perfect for a confirmation hearing for attorney general of the United States is a mystery not even the sharpest detective could solve.
Though stripes don't seem like an automatic go-to choice for Bondi, she does love herself a quirky pattern. For her swearing-in ceremony in early February, the Florida native wore a micro-checkered outfit that starts to hurt your brain if you stare at it for too long, like an optical illusion. It was documented on the White House's official Instagram. Bondi also sported a criss-cross patterned cardigan during Kash Patel's swearing-in ceremony for FBI Director. This garment didn't make your eyes cross looking at it, but it wasn't the most aesthetically pleasing piece of fabric in the world.