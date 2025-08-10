Karoline Leavitt's Killer Legs Can't Distract From Ugly Tweed Fashion Fail In White House Pic
Karoline Leavitt is a polarizing figure who divides the masses firmly down political lines. However, one thing that the lovers and the haters have to agree on is that girlfriend's got legs — ones that go on for miles. Still, even her perfect pins are often unable to distract from Leavitt's wardrobe, which is seemingly stuffed with ugly and unflattering outfits. Such as the seriously frumptastic fashion fail she busted out with for an August 9 Instagram pic. Leavitt has form in pulling off grandma chic moments, but she managed to outdo even herself this time.
"West Wing girls," Leavitt captioned the photo of her sandwiched between Donald Trump's Deputy Communications Chief, Margo Martin, and his Deputy Assistant, Meghan Bower. Both of the latter were covered up in (ill-fitting) baggy pants, jackets, and shoes that were, somewhat bizarrely, identical aside from Bower's being powder blue and Martin's creamy yellow.
However, ensuring she stood out, Trump's most devoted disciple was clad in a stem-showcasing faux Chanel tweed mini two-piece that was a senior citizen chic and Barbie BimboTok combo. Leavitt's legion of Insta-followers immediately weighed in with their clothing critiques, with some focusing on her gramma garb. "You look 50 how is that possible," one pondered. Meanwhile, others zoned in on the press maven's trademark cross necklace that's been noticeably MIA on many occasions recently. "You still wearing your crucifix while lying to us? Or taking it off and gifting it to a person of more moral foundation?" a hater asked.
Leavitt's frumpty dumpty flesh flashes
Karoline Leavitt is a clothing crimes offender with a string of fashion felonies to her name. Like many of her White House counterparts, Leavitt has undergone a MAGA makeover that ruined her sense of style. Well, to be precise, it was eliminated and replaced with a Trump-approved attire aesthetic. These days, Leavitt is taking to the press podium in frumpty dumpty duds, while capping (allegedly) like Trump announcing his latest golf score.
Leavitt's outdated outfits do nothing to flatter her figure. However, plenty of attention is still paid to her great gams. TikTok has 37.4 million posts about "Caroline Leavit Legs," which is all the more impressive given the misspelling of her name. That said, proving what a weird and wonderful world TikTok can be, there are 39.2 million posts on "Karoline Leavitt crosses ankles," so make of that what you will.
Meanwhile, Leavitt's boss appears oblivious to her killer legs — well, probably not, but they've not come up for discussion — at least yet. Proving that sexual objectification is still alive and kicking in the 2025 Oval Office, 47 is more focused on another part of his press secretary's anatomy. Leavitt's suspiciously plumped-up pout was given Trump's flirty seal of approval as he engaged in some "locker room talk" on August 4. "It's that face, it's that brain, it's those lips, the way they move, they move like she's a machine gun," Trump told Newsmax host Rob Finnerty, who was giving his best Billy Bush impersonation.