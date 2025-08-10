Karoline Leavitt's Killer Legs Can't Distract From Ugly Tweed Fashion Fail In White House Pic

Karoline Leavitt is a polarizing figure who divides the masses firmly down political lines. However, one thing that the lovers and the haters have to agree on is that girlfriend's got legs — ones that go on for miles. Still, even her perfect pins are often unable to distract from Leavitt's wardrobe, which is seemingly stuffed with ugly and unflattering outfits. Such as the seriously frumptastic fashion fail she busted out with for an August 9 Instagram pic. Leavitt has form in pulling off grandma chic moments, but she managed to outdo even herself this time.

"West Wing girls," Leavitt captioned the photo of her sandwiched between Donald Trump's Deputy Communications Chief, Margo Martin, and his Deputy Assistant, Meghan Bower. Both of the latter were covered up in (ill-fitting) baggy pants, jackets, and shoes that were, somewhat bizarrely, identical aside from Bower's being powder blue and Martin's creamy yellow.

However, ensuring she stood out, Trump's most devoted disciple was clad in a stem-showcasing faux Chanel tweed mini two-piece that was a senior citizen chic and Barbie BimboTok combo. Leavitt's legion of Insta-followers immediately weighed in with their clothing critiques, with some focusing on her gramma garb. "You look 50 how is that possible," one pondered. Meanwhile, others zoned in on the press maven's trademark cross necklace that's been noticeably MIA on many occasions recently. "You still wearing your crucifix while lying to us? Or taking it off and gifting it to a person of more moral foundation?" a hater asked.