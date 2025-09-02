Lisa Kudrow's Shady MAGA Imitation Has Karoline Leavitt Written All Over It

Thanks to Lisa Kudrow's impeccable acting skills, she convinced anyone who hasn't seen "Friends" that she was a MAGA spokesperson. "If I didn't recognize her face, I'd think this wasn't a skit," someone commented under a YouTube video of Kudrow parodying an aide to President Donald Trump. The clip is from the Netflix mockumentary "Death to 2020," created by "Black Mirror" writers Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones. Originally released in 2020, the clip of Kudrow went viral on social media in 2025. In the film, the actor played a "non-official spokesperson" named Jeanetta Grace Susan. She wore a red dress with a blue blazer, accompanied by a simple string of pearls — a perfect homage to the MAGA women's outdated style. It was her blond hair and know-it-all attitude that reminded social media users of one prominent blondie of the Trump administration: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

"So frightening that I had to watch it twice before I realized it was Lisa Kudrow and not Karoline Leavitt," one Instagram user wrote in the comments of the clip. Another said, "Just like Leavitt, always backtracking. Good work, Lisa." Kudrow's character began her gaslighting tirade with, "The whole impeachment thing was baseless, okay. So the Democrats claim that Trump pressured Ukraine into digging up dirt on the Biden family, and their only real evidence of that is a transcript of him doing it." Subsequently, a close-up shot of the transcript — the evidence Kudrow's character put into air quotes — came on screen. Then she denied there ever being a transcript, and even went as far as to say the country of Ukraine doesn't exist. "This is what the media does," she asserted, in hilarious mockery. "You lie, fabricate, fantasize."