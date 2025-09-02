Lisa Kudrow's Shady MAGA Imitation Has Karoline Leavitt Written All Over It
Thanks to Lisa Kudrow's impeccable acting skills, she convinced anyone who hasn't seen "Friends" that she was a MAGA spokesperson. "If I didn't recognize her face, I'd think this wasn't a skit," someone commented under a YouTube video of Kudrow parodying an aide to President Donald Trump. The clip is from the Netflix mockumentary "Death to 2020," created by "Black Mirror" writers Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones. Originally released in 2020, the clip of Kudrow went viral on social media in 2025. In the film, the actor played a "non-official spokesperson" named Jeanetta Grace Susan. She wore a red dress with a blue blazer, accompanied by a simple string of pearls — a perfect homage to the MAGA women's outdated style. It was her blond hair and know-it-all attitude that reminded social media users of one prominent blondie of the Trump administration: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.
"So frightening that I had to watch it twice before I realized it was Lisa Kudrow and not Karoline Leavitt," one Instagram user wrote in the comments of the clip. Another said, "Just like Leavitt, always backtracking. Good work, Lisa." Kudrow's character began her gaslighting tirade with, "The whole impeachment thing was baseless, okay. So the Democrats claim that Trump pressured Ukraine into digging up dirt on the Biden family, and their only real evidence of that is a transcript of him doing it." Subsequently, a close-up shot of the transcript — the evidence Kudrow's character put into air quotes — came on screen. Then she denied there ever being a transcript, and even went as far as to say the country of Ukraine doesn't exist. "This is what the media does," she asserted, in hilarious mockery. "You lie, fabricate, fantasize."
Lisa Kudrow's GOP impression is all too real
People online are hailing Lisa Kudrow as exceptionally brilliant for her satire on the far-right, as it's been taken as an accurate portrayal of the Trump administration's skill of deflecting, like their yo-yoing over the Jefferey Epstein files, or denying the war plans discussed in Signalgate (in one of Karoline Leavitt's more embarrassing moments as press secretary). But Kudrow's spot-on impression has social media users simultaneously rolling on the floor laughing and solemnly contemplating the state of politics. "I'm old enough to remember when this was considered parody," an X, formerly Twitter, user wrote after the video was shared on the platform. "Hysterical and depressing at the same time," said another.
Others couldn't help but mention the irony of Kudrow's character seemingly coming to fruition years after the mockumentary was released. "We literally listen to this everyday," an X user wrote. "MAGA believe and stake their lives on memes, but call any reporting or data into question and often see document records as a compelling reason to believe the opposite of what they indicate." Suffice it to say, although Kudrow is already worth so much, she could make a lot of money if she made her Karoline Leavitt impression a regular gig.