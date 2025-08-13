These MAGA Women Hashed It Out For Most Outdated Style In Awkward Group Pic
Donald Trump's cabinet has been trying way too hard to inflate his overblown ego (that's about to pop) so it comes as no surprise that many of his top picks would share similarities. A photo of several female members of Trump's second administration demonstrates that, though they vary in age, their sense of style seems to be rooted in the president's favorite decade — the 1980s. The era was full of larger than life fashion, with shoulder pads and double breasted blazers dominating the playing field. Seeing all these women, from Attorney General Pam Bondi to Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, standing together, clearly their intention was to encourage an air of cohesion. However, it actually shows that they're all battling it out for who looks the most out of date.
It's not just Noem, Bondi, or even Linda McMahon and Tulsi Gabbard who are struggling to find the best ways to dress for the Trump administration either. Despite her comparative youth, the White House Press Secretary arguably started the trend, with Karoline Leavitt constantly dressing way older than she is. There are also ample examples of Republican women struggling to find outfits with flair, with dressing like a grandma taking control of everyone's closets. However, this group photo also teases at one of the big faults within the fashion sense of the current GOP landscape — the professional blazer's chokehold.
Republican women just can't resist outdated blazers
While the above photo features many women with successful, if not rising, careers, it also showcases the many pitfalls of the current state of conservative fashion. In the middle of the bunch is Donald Trump's pick for Secretary of Education, Linda McMahon, wearing a very 1980s look. The swoop of the hem of her white blazer and the off-white pink of her skirt places McMahon in an era full of lawn darts and smoking sections in restaurants. Then there's the mysterious case of Tulsi Gabbard and Pam Bondi, both clad in awkward shades of blue pantsuits. Gabbard, who has worn several outfits that completely missed the mark, once again whiffs it. Her pants are wrinkled, and the way her blazer is buttoned in the middle adds an extra layer of puckering, making Gabbard's overall look feel mismatched and ill-fitting. Meanwhile, Bondi's oversized pants and double breasted blazer are weirdly reminiscent of the hilariously oversized tan suit Meghan Markle snubbed her husband in.
For her part, Kristi Noem did her best to try and make her look a bit more chic, as the only one in a shorter pencil skirt. However, the pinstriping of the DHS secretary's blazer feels closer to the uniforms for the Yankees than it does to a sophisticated suit jacket. Plus, it appears to have the dreaded signs of shoulder pads. It's somewhat shocking that Trump's White House press secretary isn't in the pic, since Karoline Leavitt is known for her love of typically ill-fitting blazers. Hopefully, these women can all start taking fashion advice from someone besides their grandmothers soon, although their cohesion here is truly uncanny.