These MAGA Women Hashed It Out For Most Outdated Style In Awkward Group Pic

Donald Trump's cabinet has been trying way too hard to inflate his overblown ego (that's about to pop) so it comes as no surprise that many of his top picks would share similarities. A photo of several female members of Trump's second administration demonstrates that, though they vary in age, their sense of style seems to be rooted in the president's favorite decade — the 1980s. The era was full of larger than life fashion, with shoulder pads and double breasted blazers dominating the playing field. Seeing all these women, from Attorney General Pam Bondi to Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, standing together, clearly their intention was to encourage an air of cohesion. However, it actually shows that they're all battling it out for who looks the most out of date.

It's not just Noem, Bondi, or even Linda McMahon and Tulsi Gabbard who are struggling to find the best ways to dress for the Trump administration either. Despite her comparative youth, the White House Press Secretary arguably started the trend, with Karoline Leavitt constantly dressing way older than she is. There are also ample examples of Republican women struggling to find outfits with flair, with dressing like a grandma taking control of everyone's closets. However, this group photo also teases at one of the big faults within the fashion sense of the current GOP landscape — the professional blazer's chokehold.