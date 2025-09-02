Tragic Details About U.S. Representative Nancy Mace
Rep. Nancy Mace has been at the center of many controversies — some of which have arguably been of her own making. The politician, from South Carolina, is known for flip-flopping and getting into scuffles with her colleagues, but she's also weathered plenty of challenges, even before she entered the volatile world of politics.
In 1999, Mace became the first woman to graduate from The Citadel, a military college that used to only accept male students. It was a great feat and paved the way for future women to receive an education at the institution, but Mace's graduation wasn't exactly celebrated by her peers. When she received her class ring, some of her colleagues were reportedly openly hostile. During the graduation ceremony, Mace was applauded when she took to the stage, but the male cadet who was next in line had the audience on their feet when he graced the stage. Despite allowing women to enroll at the school, Mace still had to deal with sexism during her tenure.
Mace delivered a speech during the school's 2024 graduation ceremony and took a moment to address the female students specifically. "When you cross this stage, it might feel like a quick walk. But it's not. It's a long path that took over 150 years to forge," she said (via The Citadel). These days, Mace, who calls herself "Trump in high heels," continues to weather adversity, and oftentimes some of the most hurtful criticism has come from her Republican colleagues, including the president himself.
Donald Trump once tried to humiliate her
After the January 6 insurrection, Nancy Mace made a tragic mistake — in the eyes of staunch Trump supporters, anyway — she condemned the actions of MAGA crusaders who stormed the Capitol, asserting that Donald Trump's "entire legacy was wiped out" by the event during a CNN interview. Speaking to News19 on January 6, 2021, Mace criticized Trump's decision not to concede to Joe Biden, adding, "I'm sad for our nation today [...] I'm disgusted with the people who encouraged this kind of violence." She did, however, reiterate that she still supported Trump's cause.
The divisive politician, however, saw the insurrection in an entirely different light, calling it a "day of love" (via NPR). He also referred to the insurrectionists as "patriots." It might be safe to surmise that he was not thrilled with Mace's comments. This became clear when Trump retaliated by endorsing Mace's opponent in the 2018 primary elections, calling the congresswoman "an absolutely terrible candidate [whose] remarks and attitude have been devastating for her community, and not at all representative of the Republican Party to which she has been very disloyal" (via AP News).
Mace and Trump's rocky relationship became even more evident after the former posted a video to X of herself in front of Trump tower, singing the president's praises. Trump, however, remained unimpressed and instead mocked Mace during a subsequent rally. "She went to New York and stood in front of the magnificent Trump Tower — has anyone ever heard of Trump Tower — and did a commercial insinuating that I was endorsing her," the president told the crowd (via the Independent). "She's standing over in front of Trump Tower in New York. I'm saying 'can you believe this?' It was untruthful just like everything else she does." Ouch.
Nancy Mace and Kevin McCarthy has been locked in a bitter feud
Donald Trump isn't the only Republican Nancy Mace has managed to enrage. The congresswoman has been locked in a feud with former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy. During a 2024 Politico interview, Mace didn't mince words when she spoke about her former colleague. "He's a complete loser. He couldn't keep his job as speaker and he quit on the Republican Party. He quit his job. He put our majority at risk," she said, adding that he was untrustworthy.
McCarthy previously directed scathing criticism Mace's way after she voted to oust him as speaker in 2023. He hinted during a CNN interview that he felt betrayed by the congresswoman and made it clear that he wasn't cheering for her to win her next election. "[I don't] think she'll probably have earned the right to get reelected," he told the outlet. "If you've watched her, just her philosophy, and the flip-flopping, I don't believe she wins reelection."
She has faced sharp criticism from Marjorie Taylor Greene
It might be safe to say Nancy Mace isn't the most well-liked person among her Republican colleagues, and the congresswoman tarnished her reputation when she got into a social media spat with Georgia's Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Mace and Greene have a brutal feud history, some of which has played out publicly on X and during interviews.
Greene accused Mace of being a traitor, telling Politico in October 2021: "She was all about President Trump, until Jan. 6. She basically stabbed him in the back and her voters in the back, and I think that's terrible." Come November, the two women got embroiled in an X feud after Mace criticized Lauren Boebert for making Islamophobic comments about her colleague, Minnesota's Rep. Ilhan Omar. This led to Greene calling Mace out on X, penning: "@NancyMace is the trash in the GOP Conference. Never attacked by Democrats or RINO's (same thing) because she is not conservative, she's pro-abort[ion]." Mace responded by using emojis to call Greene "bats*** crazy."
The brawl continued for several more hours, with Greene eventually letting the world know she spoke with Donald Trump about Mace's conduct. The South Carolina congresswoman clapped back: "Don't look now, but it's MTG unable to take the heat, running to the principle's office to tattletale because she can't stand on her own two feet. Bless her heart." Getting into a social media brouhaha with the likes of Greene wasn't exactly a good look, and Mace would arguably have been better off simply ignoring the Georgia representative's comments.
Mace claims intimate footage was taken of her without her consent by her ex-fiancé
Nancy Mace is a staunch advocate for enforcing laws that will protect women from having intimate videos or photographs of them shared on the internet without their consent. Mace has said she was a victim of this herself.
The congresswoman has accused four men, including her ex-fiancé, Patrick Bryant, of sexual misconduct, including rape. During a House Oversight and Government Reform subcommittee hearing in May 2025, Mace provided a photograph of her naked silhouette as proof of her claims, asserting that her ex took it without her permission with a hidden camera. Bryant has denied the allegations. "I have never raped anyone. I have never hidden cameras. I have never harmed any woman," he said in a statement (via USA Today). "These accusations are not just false—they are malicious and deeply personal." One of the other men Mace has accused of similar crimes filed a defamation suit against the congresswoman.
Mace has remained undeterred in her pursuit of justice, and it's likely she will employ her advocacy for women in her 2026 gubernatorial campaign to garner votes. During the House hearing in May 2025, Mace proclaimed: "I would run through a brick wall to protect women and girls in South Carolina and to other potential victims. I want you to know I have your back" (via Politico).
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Nancy Mace canceled a parental rights speech after no one showed up
In what was a rather embarrassing ordeal, Nancy Mace canceled a speaking event in August 2025 when almost no one showed up to hear what she had to say. Mace was set to speak about "protecting parental rights" at an event hosted by Moms for Liberty in Horry County, South Carolina. There were about 100 seats available to book, with event organizers urging folks to RSVP early so they didn't miss out. Alas, only eight people showed up, so Mace decided to forfeit her speech entirely. Instead, one of her staff made an appearance and the congresswoman answered some questions from attendees afterward.
The apparent snub from the folks in Mace's home state made headlines, and detractors on social media quickly weighed in with their two cents. "I'm surprised it was that many," one Facebook user penned. "She's a legend in her own mind," someone else added. "Fabulous turnout," another sarcastic comment read.