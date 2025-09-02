Tragic Details About U.S. Representative Nancy Mace

Rep. Nancy Mace has been at the center of many controversies — some of which have arguably been of her own making. The politician, from South Carolina, is known for flip-flopping and getting into scuffles with her colleagues, but she's also weathered plenty of challenges, even before she entered the volatile world of politics.

In 1999, Mace became the first woman to graduate from The Citadel, a military college that used to only accept male students. It was a great feat and paved the way for future women to receive an education at the institution, but Mace's graduation wasn't exactly celebrated by her peers. When she received her class ring, some of her colleagues were reportedly openly hostile. During the graduation ceremony, Mace was applauded when she took to the stage, but the male cadet who was next in line had the audience on their feet when he graced the stage. Despite allowing women to enroll at the school, Mace still had to deal with sexism during her tenure.

Mace delivered a speech during the school's 2024 graduation ceremony and took a moment to address the female students specifically. "When you cross this stage, it might feel like a quick walk. But it's not. It's a long path that took over 150 years to forge," she said (via The Citadel). These days, Mace, who calls herself "Trump in high heels," continues to weather adversity, and oftentimes some of the most hurtful criticism has come from her Republican colleagues, including the president himself.