Karoline Leavitt Gave A Subtle Sign Jon Stewart's Scathing Roast Got Inside Her Head

Despite Karoline Leavitt's pricey wardrobe being ugly as sin, the youngest White House press secretary in history clearly fancies herself a good Catholic. Ever since she first took the podium in the esteemed press briefing room, she has made eye-catching cross necklaces a staple of her look, with at least one of them possibly even costing Leavitt a pretty penny, according to a diamond pro who spoke exclusively to The List (hey, the vow of poverty is just for priests, right?). At any rate, many have called the Trump staffer out for frequently wearing a symbol associated with Christianity while also vehemently defending her boss's controversial policies, with everyone from angry social media users to legendary comedian Jon Stewart getting in on the action.

And while the Trump administration's go-to play seems to be acting unbothered by any criticism or parody, Leavitt briefly getting rid of her cross necklace may be a subtle sign that Stewart's scathing roast actually got to her a little bit. In a June 2025 episode of "The Daily Show," he played several clips of the White House press secretary, including one where she claimed, "It's frankly ridiculous that anyone in this room would even suggest that President Trump is doing anything for his own benefit." In response, Stewart exclaimed, "That's all he's doing! By the way, I think the more she lies, the bigger her cross gets."

He continued by quipping, "Is that possible? It's like some sort of weird Pinocchio cross." Shortly after the episode aired, Leavitt attended a press briefing with her cross notably absent. Granted, this could be entirely coincidental, but it's still suspicious.