The Cost Of Karoline Leavitt's Ugly Wardrobe Is Seriously Eyebrow-Raising

Thankfully, as of writing she has three more years to perfect her look, but the White House press secretary has a long way to go. Most of the time, Karoline Leavitt's outdated outfits give off retirement-home vibes, with only occasional pauses for sleeker dresses. We totally get it; we all have at least one embarrassing outfit stuck in the back of the closet or fading away in a storage bin. (Admit it — you're still holding on to your JNCO baggy jeans, aren't you?) The issue is that Leavitt's outfits are also wildly expensive, from her choice of jewelry (an expert told The List Leavitt's flashy cross necklace may have cost $50,000) to her pricey pumps (she's partial to Jimmy Choos).

Granted, when you're a government official making six figures, and who also happens to be married to a real-estate mogul, you're not going to spend your days browsing Shein. But if you're going to drop a bundle on your wardrobe, you might as well choose pieces that look good. Leavitt routinely appears at press conferences and other work occasions in high-priced ensembles that suit neither her Gen Z age nor her energy. Even when she dons less expensive duds, she often makes up for it with accessories like a nearly $1,600 Gucci watch or an over $2,000 Louis Vuitton tote. These are just a few examples of Leavitt's high-priced-yet-unflattering picks.