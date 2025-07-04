The Cost Of Karoline Leavitt's Ugly Wardrobe Is Seriously Eyebrow-Raising
Thankfully, as of writing she has three more years to perfect her look, but the White House press secretary has a long way to go. Most of the time, Karoline Leavitt's outdated outfits give off retirement-home vibes, with only occasional pauses for sleeker dresses. We totally get it; we all have at least one embarrassing outfit stuck in the back of the closet or fading away in a storage bin. (Admit it — you're still holding on to your JNCO baggy jeans, aren't you?) The issue is that Leavitt's outfits are also wildly expensive, from her choice of jewelry (an expert told The List Leavitt's flashy cross necklace may have cost $50,000) to her pricey pumps (she's partial to Jimmy Choos).
Granted, when you're a government official making six figures, and who also happens to be married to a real-estate mogul, you're not going to spend your days browsing Shein. But if you're going to drop a bundle on your wardrobe, you might as well choose pieces that look good. Leavitt routinely appears at press conferences and other work occasions in high-priced ensembles that suit neither her Gen Z age nor her energy. Even when she dons less expensive duds, she often makes up for it with accessories like a nearly $1,600 Gucci watch or an over $2,000 Louis Vuitton tote. These are just a few examples of Leavitt's high-priced-yet-unflattering picks.
Leavitt is choosy about choosing expensive Choos
For her first official appearance behind the White House press room podium, Karoline Leavitt launched her trend of dressing way older than her years. She appeared in a purple blazer and slacks combo, with a simple black shirt underneath; it looked smart and safely professional, but it also gave a bit of women's-department-at-Macy's vibes. According to the Daily Mail, the suit may have come from Zara, costing less than $200 total. Leavitt has also worn a number of similar suits created by designer Christopher Cuozzo, which start at around $1,500. (The words "bespoke" and "schedule an [appointment]" on his website are a clue that his clients' bank accounts take a solid hit.)
What upped her clothing budget, however, were her shoes; Leavitt wore a pair of black patent leather Jimmy Choos with blinged-out straps and a blingier price tag of $1,125. Not that a girl doesn't deserve a splurge, but when you're literally telling America how much unnecessary expense your boss is going to slash from the government, this might not be the image you want to project.
Leavitt's $500 coat was ready for bedtime
Around the time President Trump was sworn in to office in January 2025, Karoline Leavitt took her own oath of office. Like her fellow federal officials, she swore to "support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic" and to do her duties to the best of her ability (via Federal News Network). Thankfully, Leavitt didn't have to make any promises regarding her work clothes or their price tags. If she had, she might have had to wear something other than this bathrobe-esque pale blue coat. Leavitt looked as though she were about to head for bed right after the swearing-in. The coat appears to be the LPA Giovanna style, which likely set her back between $450 and $500. At least the trim is faux fur; imagine how much more it would have cost for the real thing.
Leavitt channeled a '90s movie icon in this expensive suit
Paging Cher Horowitz! At the historic presidential debate between Donald Trump and newly nominated Kamala Harris, Karoline Leavitt wore a plaid blazer-and-miniskirt ensemble in pink, cream, and brown. It could have come straight from Alicia Silverstone's iconic wardrobe in "Clueless." It was the biggest hint yet of what lay ahead, fashion-wise, for the future White House press secretary. The separates, from Toccin, cost just under $1,100 as a set, yet the tones didn't do her any favors. Designer Christopher Cuozzo, a favorite of Leavitt's, once told Business Insider, "I don't envision her wanting to do some very loud plaid suit that's a bunch of different colors." We can only surmise he didn't watch the debate.
Leavitt's Barbiecore look cost more than the doll
Ignoring the "White House Barbie" comments, Karoline Leavitt has continued to wear bubblegum-pink outfits on the job at various times. One standout example is the tweed number seen here, which the press secretary wore to a June 2025 media Q&A session.
The dress, from designer brand Maje, costs $535. When it comes to shoes, Leavitt seems to have chosen Choos again; they resemble the brand's Love 100 style, which would have set her back another $795. That total of $1,330 is more than most women would spend on their wardrobe in a year, but then again, when did you last see Barbie worrying about the price of clothes?
Leavitt loves her bougie bouclé
Probably the biggest head-scratcher of all is Leavitt's love of bouclé. The soft, nubbly fabric is more often found on Grandma's easy chair and throw pillows than on clothes, yet the press secretary gravitates toward bouclé styles with faux chest pockets and beaded trim around the neckline and placket. The cream jacket seen on the left was part of a Self-Portrait suit Leavitt wore to a presser in February 2025. The two pieces together sell for just over $1,000, and that's not including her shoes or bag. (On the plus side, the website assures buyers that domestic shipping has "no import duties or taxes"!) In March 2025, Leavitt appeared in the fabric once again, this time in another Self-Portrait $555 mint-green short-sleeved dress accented with crystal trim and buttons. She could have gotten a copycat Miss Rosier design for $258 online. That's slightly more reasonable, but still more than one might want to spend for an outdated style in a fabric that we'd prefer to keep on the sofa.