Kristi Noem's Most Brutal Nickname Got A Ruthless Upgrade

From boasting about killing her dog to rumors that she was considering giving the go-ahead for a TV show where immigrants compete for U.S. citizenship (this has been decried as fake news by the Department of Homeland Security), Kristi Noem keeps racking up awkward moments in her role as DHS secretary. The story of Noem killing her young hunting dog Cricket for, well, hunting, earned her the moniker of "Cruella De Vil." The nickname was courtesy of political strategist Matthew Dowd while he spoke to MSNBC in April 2024 as Noem's book "No Going Back: The Truth on What's Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward" made uncomfortable waves. "Don't take Dalmatians to South Dakota anytime soon in the course of this," Dowd quipped.

Noem's Cruella De Vil moniker got a pretty merciliess spin after she was the butt of the joke in a "South Park" episode. The show has been delivering sharp criticism of the Trump administration, and Noem wasn't spared. One episode showed her cartoon character's face melting as the effects of her Botox wore off. Noem's drastic MAGA makeover has everyone wondering if she got plastic surgery, and after the episode aired, detractors took to X to take the mockery further, with one penning, "People are now calling Kristi Noem Cruella Defiller!" Ouch.

People are now calling Kristi Noem Cruella Defiller! 😁😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/bkrlxw8iy8 — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) August 9, 2025

Noem addressed the show's depiction of her on the "Glenn Beck Program" podcast, asserting that she didn't watch the episode because she was working. "It's so lazy to just constantly make fun of women for how they look. Only the liberals and the extremists do that," she said, inviting critics to focus on the job she's doing instead of her appearance.