Kristi Noem's Most Brutal Nickname Got A Ruthless Upgrade
From boasting about killing her dog to rumors that she was considering giving the go-ahead for a TV show where immigrants compete for U.S. citizenship (this has been decried as fake news by the Department of Homeland Security), Kristi Noem keeps racking up awkward moments in her role as DHS secretary. The story of Noem killing her young hunting dog Cricket for, well, hunting, earned her the moniker of "Cruella De Vil." The nickname was courtesy of political strategist Matthew Dowd while he spoke to MSNBC in April 2024 as Noem's book "No Going Back: The Truth on What's Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward" made uncomfortable waves. "Don't take Dalmatians to South Dakota anytime soon in the course of this," Dowd quipped.
Noem's Cruella De Vil moniker got a pretty merciliess spin after she was the butt of the joke in a "South Park" episode. The show has been delivering sharp criticism of the Trump administration, and Noem wasn't spared. One episode showed her cartoon character's face melting as the effects of her Botox wore off. Noem's drastic MAGA makeover has everyone wondering if she got plastic surgery, and after the episode aired, detractors took to X to take the mockery further, with one penning, "People are now calling Kristi Noem Cruella Defiller!" Ouch.
People are now calling Kristi Noem Cruella Defiller! 😁😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/bkrlxw8iy8
— Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) August 9, 2025
Noem addressed the show's depiction of her on the "Glenn Beck Program" podcast, asserting that she didn't watch the episode because she was working. "It's so lazy to just constantly make fun of women for how they look. Only the liberals and the extremists do that," she said, inviting critics to focus on the job she's doing instead of her appearance.
Noem's appearance and conduct have earned her a few unflattering nicknames
For someone who doesn't want folks to focus on her looks, Kristi Noem goes to an awful lot of trouble to maintain a youthful appearance, and she sports the classic Mar-a-Lago face that has become a staple among the women in Donald Trump's inner circle.
The DHS secretary earned herself the moniker of "ICE Barbie" because of her apparent love for dressing the part of an ICE agent and joining operatives in the field — even though that's not part of her job description. The Wall Street Journal reported that some ICE officials are annoyed with Noem's unquenchable thirst for the spotlight, and that it's interfering with their operations. Noem has racked up several inappropriate moments as Secretary of Homeland Security, and it has evoked widespread criticism. Even staunch Republican supporter Megyn Kelly urged Noem to stop "[cosplaying] ICE agent" on "The Megyn Kelly Show." Podcaster Meghan McCain concurred, telling listeners on an episode of "Meghan McCain's Happy Hour" that Noem's hair, makeup, and outfits were over the top and are taking away from the seriousness of her job.
After the devastating 2025 Texas floods, Noem earned another moniker after she was widely criticized for her delayed response to the disaster. In a text exchange between Kerville City Manager Dalton Rice and one of his staffers, the former dubbed Noem "Homeland Barbie" after meeting her for the first time. We have a feeling the secretary's list of nicknames will only continue to grow during her tenure.