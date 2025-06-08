Kristi Noem's Most Inappropriate Moments As Secretary Of Homeland Security

Kristi Noem's first official meeting with her team at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) was her chance to introduce herself, set the tone, and assure her staff that America's security was in capable hands. Instead, she chose to do a dramatic walk in set to Trace Adkins' " Hot Mama," a song that talks all about lingerie, saunas, and sexual attraction (via YouTube). Clearly, to Noem, nothing says "national security" like lyrics about how "Daddy's got himself one hot mama."

As Adkins crooned, "You turn me on, let's turn it up," and suggested they "turn this room into a sauna," DHS staff responded with silence and awkward applause. We bet a few were wondering if they had just stepped into a honky-tonk bar instead of a federal security briefing. Regardless of how one feels about the former governor, there's no doubt that her song choice was wildly inappropriate for two key reasons.

First, there have been persistent rumors about an affair between Noem and Corey Lewandowski, a close associate who has worked with her for years. Choosing a sensual, flirtatious track was the worst possible move given those allegations. More importantly, strutting into her first Homeland Security meeting to such raunchy lyrics seems like a major HR violation and clearly unprofessional, to say the least.