Kristi Noem's Most Inappropriate Moments As Secretary Of Homeland Security
If it's subtle and demure, it's not Kristi Noem. Donald Trump's Secretary of Homeland Security has been delivering spectacles in spades ever since her confirmation in January 2025, and there doesn't seem to be an end in sight. Noem took up the position after resigning as South Dakota's governor, following a scandal-packed second term. From getting banned from all the tribal lands in her state to releasing a book that detailed shock collars and puppy executions, it's no wonder her approval ratings were plummeting by the second.
Her new appointment was a golden opportunity to desert a sinking ship and do away with the scandals that seemed to multiply overnight. But as we've now seen, Noem's controversial moments have less to do with the post she holds and more to do with who she is. In just a few months as Secretary of Homeland Security, Noem has managed to rack up more outrage than her predecessor did in four years, all while crying sexism at every turn.
Kristi Noem's entrance song for an official meeting was inexcusably raunchy
Kristi Noem's first official meeting with her team at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) was her chance to introduce herself, set the tone, and assure her staff that America's security was in capable hands. Instead, she chose to do a dramatic walk in set to Trace Adkins' " Hot Mama," a song that talks all about lingerie, saunas, and sexual attraction (via YouTube). Clearly, to Noem, nothing says "national security" like lyrics about how "Daddy's got himself one hot mama."
As Adkins crooned, "You turn me on, let's turn it up," and suggested they "turn this room into a sauna," DHS staff responded with silence and awkward applause. We bet a few were wondering if they had just stepped into a honky-tonk bar instead of a federal security briefing. Regardless of how one feels about the former governor, there's no doubt that her song choice was wildly inappropriate for two key reasons.
First, there have been persistent rumors about an affair between Noem and Corey Lewandowski, a close associate who has worked with her for years. Choosing a sensual, flirtatious track was the worst possible move given those allegations. More importantly, strutting into her first Homeland Security meeting to such raunchy lyrics seems like a major HR violation and clearly unprofessional, to say the least.
Kristi Noem dehumanized prisoners and used them as props
As Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem is responsible for reducing illegal immigration, among other duties. It's well within her job description to warn offenders and send a clear message: enter the country illegally, and face the consequences. However, Noem has faced backlash, not for the message, but for how she chose to deliver it.
During a visit to a prison in El Salvador in March 2025, she filmed a video warning immigrants while posing in front of caged, vulnerable individuals. She turned real human beings into visual props for political theater. She also stripped them of dignity on camera and labeled them violent, even though the U.S. has been deporting both violent and nonviolent immigrants.
To make matters worse, Noem showed off her wealth in a $50,000 Rolex, tight white shirt, and a full face beat, which was a tone-deaf contrast to those suffering behind her. It's interesting that Noem refused to be sworn in as DHS secretary without her father's Bible, but doesn't seem to care about the contents within. Using people in cages as a backdrop to boost your image isn't strong leadership; it's inhuman, inappropriate, and deeply reprehensible.
Kristi Noem badly cosplayed an ICE agent
So far, Kristi Noem seems determined to be a hands-on boss who actually goes out into the field. And to be fair, that's admirable. Her predecessor, Alejandro Mayorkas, was often pictured on-site with DHS personnel and occasionally wore a jacket that matched the field agents' attire. However, Noem appears to have a very different idea of what "hands-on" means. In an X post on April 8, she drew backlash for dressing in full ICE gear, carrying a gun, and claiming she was headed to arrest murderers and human traffickers.
The problem? ICE agents are highly trained professionals. If Noem were to actually participate in a raid, she could pose a serious risk to herself and those around her. Worse still, in the photo, her gun was visibly pointed toward the head of the officer next to her, a basic safety violation that highlighted how unfit she is for tactical work.
But perhaps her worst offense wasn't the gear. It was turning serious enforcement work into a photo shoot. Her decision to wear the uniform and pose with a gun while sporting a full face of makeup and extensions cheapened the reality of the job. Even right-wing commentator and Trump ally Megyn Kelly couldn't defend her. "She's not an agent. She is an administrative policy person appointed by Trump because she was very loyal to him. Fine. But stop with the glam" (via YouTube). Noem, of course, responded by accusing critics of sexism on Instagram but failed to explain why she felt the need to pretend she was an operative in the first place.