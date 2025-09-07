Ivanka Trump Can't Escape Instagram Photoshop Rumors

Ivanka Trump is an influencer these days — or it seems that she's trying to be, at least. Yet, her bland photoshoots often seem strangely low energy. And, from the look of it, when she can't get the shot she wants, she just makes some edits. Many folks think that Ivanka's social media photos aren't exactly a reflection of real life. And, a few of her photos seem to include some pretty serious evidence that she's using photoshop behind the scenes.

It's not surprising that Ivanka may use a little photo-editing here and there for her pics. But, she may be taking things a bit further than that. And, considering the fact that we don't often see her anywhere that isn't social media, it's possible that we don't actually have a clear picture of what Ivanka looks like. Among the many photos Ivanka has posted that were seemingly altered is a photo of her outside the Taj Mahal that she shared back in 2020. What caused this photo, in particular, to get negative attention is the odd look of the space between her arm and her waist. According to Ben Groessing, co-founder of Remove.bg, a tool that can be used to alter backgrounds in photos, this is a clear sign that Ivanka altered this image before posting it. "We have seen this kind of artifact in images generated by mobile app background classifiers in the past," he told Slate. And, it likely doesn't stop there.