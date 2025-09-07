Ivanka Trump Can't Escape Instagram Photoshop Rumors
Ivanka Trump is an influencer these days — or it seems that she's trying to be, at least. Yet, her bland photoshoots often seem strangely low energy. And, from the look of it, when she can't get the shot she wants, she just makes some edits. Many folks think that Ivanka's social media photos aren't exactly a reflection of real life. And, a few of her photos seem to include some pretty serious evidence that she's using photoshop behind the scenes.
It's not surprising that Ivanka may use a little photo-editing here and there for her pics. But, she may be taking things a bit further than that. And, considering the fact that we don't often see her anywhere that isn't social media, it's possible that we don't actually have a clear picture of what Ivanka looks like. Among the many photos Ivanka has posted that were seemingly altered is a photo of her outside the Taj Mahal that she shared back in 2020. What caused this photo, in particular, to get negative attention is the odd look of the space between her arm and her waist. According to Ben Groessing, co-founder of Remove.bg, a tool that can be used to alter backgrounds in photos, this is a clear sign that Ivanka altered this image before posting it. "We have seen this kind of artifact in images generated by mobile app background classifiers in the past," he told Slate. And, it likely doesn't stop there.
Ivanka Trump's seemingly phony influencer strategy could backfire
So, why, exactly, would Ivanka Trump make edits to her Taj Mahal pic? The answer likely has to do with the size of her waist. "The waist has definitely been photoshopped," AFP photographer Mandel Nga told Slate. And, if Ivanka felt the need to photoshop her waist to look smaller in this photo, it's safe to say she has probably done it in others, too. Her waist looks particularly small in one Instagram carousel she posted of her Inauguration Day 2025 look, for example. She also showed off a tiny waist and toned abs in a mirror selfie she shared in February 2025. Her caption was focused on working out and getting stronger, but it begs the question: Does she actually look as strong as she does in this photo? Or, is this another trick of photo-editing?
Pair Ivanka's past as a model with the fact that she comes from a notoriously image-obsessed and not particularly honest family, and it really comes as no surprise that she may be a big fan of photoshopping her pics. Plus, Ivanka's new inner circle is filled with influencers and even Kardashians, so this kind of carefully curated and somewhat phony public image was basically inevitable. Even so, the less real Ivanka seems, the less folks will connect with her. If no one feels like they know who Ivanka really is, it won't be easy for her to grow her own fan base.