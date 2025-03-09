A GuideTo Ivanka Trump's New Inner Circle

The second Donald Trump presidency seems much more relaxed for Ivanka Trump, who decided not to serve as an advisor for the sequel tour of the Oval Office. No, rather than doing her father's bidding in D.C., she's living a life of leisure down in sunny Florida, overseeing her real estate portfolio, spending her time looking after her three children, fitting in a spot of polo, working out with Gisele Bündchen's baby-daddy, and jetting off to White House events, as needed.

Beyond that, she also has an active social life with the Millennial matriarchs of Miami. She and her new Botoxed besties have been spotted around the city, having dinner, or staying in at one of their lavish mansions. Thankfully, many of her new pals are social media influencers that aren't shy about posting pics of what the crew are up to. So who are Mrs. Kushner's new BFFs? Let us introduce you to Ivanka Trump's new inner circle.