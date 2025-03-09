A GuideTo Ivanka Trump's New Inner Circle
The second Donald Trump presidency seems much more relaxed for Ivanka Trump, who decided not to serve as an advisor for the sequel tour of the Oval Office. No, rather than doing her father's bidding in D.C., she's living a life of leisure down in sunny Florida, overseeing her real estate portfolio, spending her time looking after her three children, fitting in a spot of polo, working out with Gisele Bündchen's baby-daddy, and jetting off to White House events, as needed.
Beyond that, she also has an active social life with the Millennial matriarchs of Miami. She and her new Botoxed besties have been spotted around the city, having dinner, or staying in at one of their lavish mansions. Thankfully, many of her new pals are social media influencers that aren't shy about posting pics of what the crew are up to. So who are Mrs. Kushner's new BFFs? Let us introduce you to Ivanka Trump's new inner circle.
Camila Coelho, the influencer and businesswoman
With more than 10 million Instagram followers, it's no wonder Camila Coelho's February 2025 pic of a dinner out in Miami with Ivanka Trump and friends (above) created a viral buzz. In the story, followers got to glimpse her, Trump, and five other friends enjoying dinner at the swanky Ocean Drive outpost, Forte dei Marmi.
So who is Coelho exactly? The Brazilian-born beauty moved to Miami as a teenager and started working at a Dior makeup counter after high school. From there, she started making beauty videos and posting them to YouTube, which drew a huge audience. That led to a fashion line, including a wildly popular swimwear collection, and a clean beauty brand, Elaluz. The mother of one is a fixture at fashion week shows around the world and on red carpets, including the Met Gala and Cannes Film Festival. As Trump was a model and entrepreneur herself, we can see why these two would be drawn together.
Martha Graeff, the former model and entrepreneur
Like pal Camila Coelho, Martha Graeff is a native of Brazil who now resides in Miami. Though she got her start as a model, her career evolved into a stint as a buyer in Turkey for British-based department store Harvey Nichols, and then into a wellness line, Happy Aging. Though she co-founded the brand with a Harvard-trained doctor, the line is somewhat controversial, as it centers on collagen ingestibles, which have not been proven to actually do anything, like make users look younger.
She was married to former NBA player, Rony Seikaly, until the two divorced in 2024. They share a daughter, Aya, together. She mentioned in an Instagram post (via SCMP) that following the split from her high-profile husband, she didn't hear from supposed friends. Cue her new posse, including Ivanka Trump. At their GNO dinner, Graeff can be seen at the far left of the photo.
Isabel Rangel Grutman, the designer and social butterfly
Isabela Rangel Grutman, often dubbed one of Miami's premiere socialites, has made headlines for another prominent friendship: the one she shares with Victoria Beckham, whose husband David owns Inter Miami soccer club in the Magic City. So who is this former model? Also born and bred in Brazil, Rangel Grutman is married to David Grutman, who is one of the most prominent restaurant and club entrepreneurs in southern Florida. The couple share two daughters, Kaya and Vida. She also has a jewelry line, Isa Grutman Jewelry, and a sustainable clothing brand, Rangel.
Since Ivanka Trump relocated from D.C. to Miami in 2021, she and Grutman have been spotted out together at events such as the Miami Open. In the image of the dinner at Forte dei Marmi, she was seated at Trump's right. Other famous names in Grutman's reported circle of friends include Kim Kardashian, Pharrell Williams, Hailey Bieber, Nick Jonas, and now Ivanka Trump.
Natasa Gorham, the low-profile Swede
Seated on Ivanka Trump's left in the dinner photo with her new friends is Swede Natasa Gorham, who is the least public of her new posse. Unlike the Brazilian beauties, Gorham isn't an influencer, nor does she have a strong social media presence. That doesn't mean she's a stranger to the limelight, however. Gorham is married to Byredo fragrance founder, Ben Gorham, who launched his beloved brand in 2006. Since then, the company has built a cult following, with Hollywood and fashion heavyweights pledging allegiance to the label. Fans include Sienna Miller, Victoria Beckham, and Anne Hathaway.
Though Ben is frequently photographed with A-listers, Natasa Gorham seems to prefer a quieter life in Sweden with their two children, Anouk and Ines. While there's no concrete evidence that the family has relocated to Miami, they have been spotted out and about regularly over the past year or more. Perhaps this new circle of friends, including Ivanka Trump, may be the draw card that they need to call Miami home?