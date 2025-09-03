Karoline Leavitt Needs To Put Her Health Before The White House
The problem with being the White House press secretary is that you take all the heat, whether it be from the public or the media. That has to be exhausting, and while Karoline Leavitt has arguably been handling herself pretty well behind the podium, it was a common cold that finally revealed the cracks in her tough exterior.
During an August 2025 press briefing, Leavitt's voice sounded thin and nasal, something that is usually associated with a cold or the flu. She put on a brave face as she addressed members of the press, but she was likely popping some Tylenol behind the scenes. One has to give it to Leavitt — she shows up to work no matter what. She might be a newlywed and the mother of a young child, but she hasn't missed an opportunity to be at President Donald Trump's side. She's accompanied him on various trips — including his visit to the Middle East and Scotland — and hosts regular press briefings. In fact, Leavitt has exposed how Trump-obsessed she is on a few occasions. It might be safe to say, however, that she should consider putting her health first for a change.
The press secretary admitted early in her tenure that juggling both her White House and family responsibilities are challenging. Speaking to "The Megyn Kelly Show" in February 2025, Leavitt said that being a working mom is a "tough choice," adding, "This chaos of 24/7 work is a temporary matter and that's what, at least, I tell myself to get through these very long and hard days." Leavitt has now been working those 24/7 days for eight months, and one can reasonably assume that she deserves a break from the White House for some R&R.
Karoline Leavitt has been showing signs of burnout
Karoline Leavitt is yet to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her appointment as White House press secretary, and there's speculation she might not stick it out long enough to commemorate the accomplishment. Leavitt has made resignation rumors easy to believe thanks to some deflated press briefings, and tongues are wagging that Leavitt's breakup with Trump is coming faster than a MAGA minute.
In April, the history-making press secretary ignored questions from journalists after opening the floor for said questions. Pundits took to X to note that Leavitt appeared "tired and defeated," penning, "She just may be at her breaking point, and we love this for her." During a July 2025 briefing, a Fox News journalist grilled Leavitt about the Jeffrey Epstein files, and Leavitt notably lacked her usual fire as she fielded the landmine of questions. "Today looks like a rough day to be press secretary. Leavitt looks p—d at what they are requiring her to defend," one X user opined. Similarly, TikToker Lisa P Marie has noted that Leavitt has been handed one of the most challenging White House jobs and that there are signs the grind is taking its toll. "She is exhausted, she is tired, and I don't think she likes this role," Marie observed. "I give her two years."
Leavitt might give up sooner than that. After President Donald Trump's widely publicized meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in August 2025 failed to yield a peace deal with Ukraine, NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Peter Alexander noted that the American delegation looked notably shaken, especially the press secretary. "Leavitt appeared to be a bit stressed out — anxious — their eyes were wide, almost ashen, at times," Alexander noted (via X).