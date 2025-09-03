Karoline Leavitt Needs To Put Her Health Before The White House

The problem with being the White House press secretary is that you take all the heat, whether it be from the public or the media. That has to be exhausting, and while Karoline Leavitt has arguably been handling herself pretty well behind the podium, it was a common cold that finally revealed the cracks in her tough exterior.

During an August 2025 press briefing, Leavitt's voice sounded thin and nasal, something that is usually associated with a cold or the flu. She put on a brave face as she addressed members of the press, but she was likely popping some Tylenol behind the scenes. One has to give it to Leavitt — she shows up to work no matter what. She might be a newlywed and the mother of a young child, but she hasn't missed an opportunity to be at President Donald Trump's side. She's accompanied him on various trips — including his visit to the Middle East and Scotland — and hosts regular press briefings. In fact, Leavitt has exposed how Trump-obsessed she is on a few occasions. It might be safe to say, however, that she should consider putting her health first for a change.

The press secretary admitted early in her tenure that juggling both her White House and family responsibilities are challenging. Speaking to "The Megyn Kelly Show" in February 2025, Leavitt said that being a working mom is a "tough choice," adding, "This chaos of 24/7 work is a temporary matter and that's what, at least, I tell myself to get through these very long and hard days." Leavitt has now been working those 24/7 days for eight months, and one can reasonably assume that she deserves a break from the White House for some R&R.