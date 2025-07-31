Karoline Leavitt's Breakup With Trump Is Coming Faster Than A MAGA Minute

With any job, especially public facing ones, gaffes will happen; however, Karoline Leavitt has been making more than just casual typos.

There was the moment when, in February of 2025, Leavitt claimed President Donald Trump was lowering "prices at the store and the grocery pump." This had online commenters suggesting Leavitt "isn't long for this job." Then there was the moment in March of 2025 where Leavitt claimed that Trump was "fighting law and order," which she was roundly roasted for (via X). Things escalated once again after Leavitt's mishandling of one of Pete Hegseth's many controversies — the Signal group chat leak. This saw Leavitt claiming the whole thing was made up one day, only to turn around and say, "We have never denied that this was a mistake," the next (per NBC News).

Leavitt once again misspoke in March when she promised the president was committed to "ending no taxes on tips," according to reporting on X, which is the opposite of what Trump was slated to do. But she wasn't done yet — according to The Daily Express, to get MAGA fans excited for Trump's address to Congress, Leavitt accidentally said the guest list would include "Corey Comperatore, who lost his life," during the attempted assassination of Trump in 2024. With all these piling up, it seems like Leavitt might need a bit of a break.