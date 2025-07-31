Karoline Leavitt's Breakup With Trump Is Coming Faster Than A MAGA Minute
As the youngest White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt has had her fair share of ups and downs. Arriving on the national stage in a burst of grandma sweaters, Leavitt quickly made a name for herself within MAGA circles and beyond. However, just as rapidly as her star rose, so too does it appear to be fizzling out. Known for her brash personality and ongoing beef with CNN's Katilan Collins, Leavitt has kept her head above water for most of her heated exchanges with the press — but signs of slippage are showing.
There's been a handful of moments that have suggested Leavitt might be tiring herself out at this position, that even her youthful zest might not be enough to carry her through the full four years of President Donald Trump's second term. Of course, she still has her supporters, with controversial conservative figure Steve Bannon referring to her as being "tough as boot leather," according to Politico. But even leather can crack if not well cared for. From moments where Leavitt's hair and makeup felt deflated to times Leavitt has blundered her wording, here's the evidence that suggest Leavitt might be ready to leave the White House behind.
Karoline Leavitt keeps making mistakes
With any job, especially public facing ones, gaffes will happen; however, Karoline Leavitt has been making more than just casual typos.
There was the moment when, in February of 2025, Leavitt claimed President Donald Trump was lowering "prices at the store and the grocery pump." This had online commenters suggesting Leavitt "isn't long for this job." Then there was the moment in March of 2025 where Leavitt claimed that Trump was "fighting law and order," which she was roundly roasted for (via X). Things escalated once again after Leavitt's mishandling of one of Pete Hegseth's many controversies — the Signal group chat leak. This saw Leavitt claiming the whole thing was made up one day, only to turn around and say, "We have never denied that this was a mistake," the next (per NBC News).
Leavitt once again misspoke in March when she promised the president was committed to "ending no taxes on tips," according to reporting on X, which is the opposite of what Trump was slated to do. But she wasn't done yet — according to The Daily Express, to get MAGA fans excited for Trump's address to Congress, Leavitt accidentally said the guest list would include "Corey Comperatore, who lost his life," during the attempted assassination of Trump in 2024. With all these piling up, it seems like Leavitt might need a bit of a break.
Karoline Leavitt seems to be running out of steam
During an April 2025 press briefing, Karoline Leavitt lacked the usual luster she brings to her tiny podium. She looked so deflated that many online took note, with one user on X writing, "She looks wrecked." Carrying the toll of the strenuous job is enough to get to anyone, making it all the much harder on a new mother.
In an interview with CBN News in March of 2025, Leavitt admitted that her dual roles as mother and press secretary limit her sleep options. Leavitt claimed to be getting at least five hours of sleep every night, which might seem doable in your 20s but will, eventually, take a toll. However, Leavitt was seemingly adhering to advice she'd gotten from President Donald Trump who allegedly told her, "when you love your job ... you don't need to sleep much." Which feels like ominous advice to receive from your boss.
Even when Leavitt has tried batting back rumors she won't make it to the end of Trump's second term, her defensiveness still sounds exhausted. In an interview with Megyn Kelly, Leavitt admitted she reminds herself, "This chaos of 24/7 work is a temporary matter," or at least that's a mantra Leavitt repeats "to get through these very long and hard days." If the days are difficult in the first year of the term, she might need to start planning ahead for the next few years.
Karoline Leavitt keeps losing her cool
Not only does Karoline Leavitt look a little tired lately, but her fuse seems to be getting shorter and shorter. Although she's often been known for ongoing pettiness with reporters like Kaitlan Collins, Leavitt has been struggling against a full blown mean streak. A perfect example happened in June of 2025, when Leavitt had to defend President Donald Trump's insistence that air strikes on Iran were as catastrophic as he hyped them up to be. After Trump blasted out on Truth Social that "monumental damage was done," and that "Nuclear Sites were OBLITERATED!" Leavitt was left to pick up the pieces in the press pool.
CNN released a report that Trump's claims of annihilation were false. According to a video posted on X, Leavitt got so heated when railing against the "fake news media" that she accidentally mispronounced a word in the middle of her tirade. This caused one astute observer to claim, "She's going to blow a gasket one of these days."
Not getting enough sleep and having to constantly defend a perpetually pivoting administration is enough to wear anyone down. Leavitt is clearly showing signs that she might not be thriving in this particular role, and that it could be time for her to consider a different sort of future.
Karoline Leavitt might be trying to preserve her legacy
For someone as young as Karoline Leavitt, it would be easy to assume that she's over the moon to have secured such a prestigious position at such a young age. But, even Leavitt knows there's a term limit to being the White House press secretary. If she does last the full four years of Donald Trump's second term as president, there's still the rest of her life ahead of her to become a talking head on conservative media, books she could shill, or even a podcast to start. Which could explain why there's been several times Leavitt has made the resignation rumors easy to believe.
Considering all the mistakes that keep piling up around Leavitt, it might be that she wants to at least save some face for her future. Leaving behind a legacy of constantly being corrected might not be the best option for building a solid path ahead. This could be why Leavitt has been dropping hints that she's ready to take a break and spend more time at home. Like the subtle message Leavitt sent with her summer reading list, she could consider taking up being a stay-at-home mom as her next full time gig.
Karoline Leavitt has been bragging about mom life more
Possibly one of the biggest indicators that Karoline Leavitt might be ready to move on to greener pastures is her constant chatter about being a mom. In fact, some of Leavitt's mom life talk indicates a level of burnout, which makes sense since she's been rallying hard for Donald Trump ever since her son, Niko, was born. Right after Niko's birth, Trump survived the attempted assassination in Butler, Pennsylvania. This led Leavitt to immediately start working, with Niko in tow. In an interview on "Post Run High," Leavitt admitted to not only being sleep deprived during her pregnancy, but that once born, Niko was "always with me through the entire duration of the campaign."
Going straight from campaign to press secretary seems like an ideal transition, but it leaves little time to tend to the family values Leavitt suggests she has. Though Leavitt's Instagram is full of posts dedicated to her seemingly impossible work-mom-life balance, she does appear to be longing for home a bit more. Even when Leavitt goes on a rare date night with husband Nicholas Riccio, it comes across as lacking a sense of fulfillment. Perhaps, Leavitt might be ready to slow things down, nest a bit, and enjoy the comforts of being a wife and mother. Considering Riccio is a millionaire, there's not much stopping her from choosing a life of luxury.