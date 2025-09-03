Reba McEntire Doesn't Look The Same Without Her Signature Curly Blowout

Over the years, country music legend Reba McEntire hasn't been afraid to push the boundaries of her fashion sense and experiment with new styles, evidenced by her stunning style transformation. So, it only stands to reason that McEntire has had quite the hair transformation as well. And if we had to pick McEntire's most iconic look this side of Y2K, it would almost certainly have to be her signature curly blowout. In fact, those bouncy curls have become such a staple of the "Fancy" singer's public persona, she almost looks like an entirely different person when she opts to wear her hair flat and straight.

There are a number of throwback photos featuring McEntire sporting that sort of hairstyle, such as the picture McEntire shared as a tribute to her late stepson Brandon Blackstock. It's unclear exactly when that photo was taken, and some more recent examples of her publicly breaking out the flattening iron came in late 2023. For example, in a collaborative Instagram post she made with CMT in November 2023, McEntire's hair was a shaggy flat and straight 'do as she recalled the story behind her and Linda Davis' 1993 hit song "Does He Love You."

McEntire has also been known to rock her straight hair on "The Voice," and posted a couple of behind-the-scenes videos to her Instagram in February 2024 — including one where she invades Dan Smyers' (of Dan + Shay) dressing room and discovers, among other things, a framed photo of Chance the Rapper. Yet, McEntire's fiery red locks still have a way of drawing the eye.