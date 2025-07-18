Young Pic Of Reba McEntire Confirms What We Suspected About Her Real Hair Color

Reba McEntire has had quite the hair transformation, with the country music superstar having rocked some truly bold hairstyles over the years. In fact, if you ask just about any fan of McEntire's what her defining physical trait is, they're almost sure to say her fiery red locks. It's such an iconic part of her aesthetic that you probably wouldn't even recognize her without it. That being said, there is definitely some enhancement going on. And a younger photo of McEntire confirms exactly what we suspected about her real hair color: that it is red, but not that red.

The "Fancy" singer shared the photo in question on Instagram to celebrate Mother's Day in May 2025. In it, a young McEntire can be seen helping her own mom in the kitchen while wearing a bandana over her naturally curly hair. "Wishing a happy Mother's Day to the trailblazers raising the next generation of dream chasers," she wrote in the post caption. The photo may be on the older side, but the color is largely intact, and McEntire is clearly a natural redhead through and through. The shade is just a lot more subtle than those who only know her as a performer are used to.

Nevertheless, McEntire has made it clear that she loves her hair as is, and wouldn't have it any other way. "Long or short, either way I love being a redhead!" she wrote on Facebook to celebrate National Redhead Day in November 2024, alluding to the different styles she's experimented with over the course of her career.