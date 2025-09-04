Trump's SNL Hosting Gig May Have Hinted The Start Of His Cognitive Decline

President Donald Trump has often boasted about being the pinnacle of intellectual health. According to the real estate mogul himself, a cognitive test he took in 2025 proved that his brain still functioned at a high level. But even before then, Trump had also claimed he passed another cognitive test in 2018 during his first run as president. However, there have been too many moments that made everyone question Trump's test results. After all, his occasional rambling speeches and lapses in memory certainly don't display the mental prowess he enjoys bragging about.

What's more concerning is that Trump might've been showing signs of his cognitive decline even before his first presidency. When he hosted an episode of "Saturday Night Live" in 2015, the commander-in-chief was far from the worst guest the show dealt with. Cast members remembered Trump as a pretty laid-back, but somewhat distant, host who kept to himself. The only time they had problems with the New York native was when he had to practice his lines. "At the table read, he was having a little bit of trouble reading," cast member Beck Bennett told the Daily Beast. Pete Davidson once told a similar story, sharing that Trump asked to improv because of his difficulty reading. In hindsight, the cast might've just been witnessing the start of Trump's cognitive decline, which might've only gotten more noticeable after becoming president.