Tragic Details About Christina Applegate's Daughter Sadie

Christina Applegate is an undeniable television icon perhaps best known for her role as Kelly Bundy on Fox's beloved anti-sitcom "Married... with Children" in the 1980s and '90s. However, Applegate's real-life story has often been marked by tragedy. For example, there's a good chance you may never see Applegate act in a live-action capacity again, following her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis, which she revealed to the public in 2021. That being said, arguably the most heartbreaking thing Applegate has shared about her condition is the fact that it's deeply affected her daughter, Sadie Grace LeNoble, causing her to inherit and shoulder some of that trauma herself.

During an August 2025 episode of her and "Sopranos" alum Jamie Lynn Sigler's podcast "MeSsy," Applegate went as far as to say her illness had "broken" her teenage daughter, whom she shares with husband Martyn LeNoble. This, she says, is because her MS has resulted in her not being able to be the same mom she was before, and the toll the disease has taken on her has become increasingly apparent to Sadie as she's gotten older. "I see her look at me when I'm in bed," Applegate told Sigler, adding, "And I can't quite move or, I want to go say goodnight to her in her room, but I can't quite get down the hallway for whatever reason my legs aren't working that day ... It was like losing the mom she had to this f–king thing. And the more she's gotten older now, I think the more it's hurting her."