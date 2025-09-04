Tragic Details About Christina Applegate's Daughter Sadie
Christina Applegate is an undeniable television icon perhaps best known for her role as Kelly Bundy on Fox's beloved anti-sitcom "Married... with Children" in the 1980s and '90s. However, Applegate's real-life story has often been marked by tragedy. For example, there's a good chance you may never see Applegate act in a live-action capacity again, following her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis, which she revealed to the public in 2021. That being said, arguably the most heartbreaking thing Applegate has shared about her condition is the fact that it's deeply affected her daughter, Sadie Grace LeNoble, causing her to inherit and shoulder some of that trauma herself.
During an August 2025 episode of her and "Sopranos" alum Jamie Lynn Sigler's podcast "MeSsy," Applegate went as far as to say her illness had "broken" her teenage daughter, whom she shares with husband Martyn LeNoble. This, she says, is because her MS has resulted in her not being able to be the same mom she was before, and the toll the disease has taken on her has become increasingly apparent to Sadie as she's gotten older. "I see her look at me when I'm in bed," Applegate told Sigler, adding, "And I can't quite move or, I want to go say goodnight to her in her room, but I can't quite get down the hallway for whatever reason my legs aren't working that day ... It was like losing the mom she had to this f–king thing. And the more she's gotten older now, I think the more it's hurting her."
Christina Applegate's daughter has faced health issues of her own
In addition to having to grapple with the effects of mother Christina Applegate's MS, Sadie Grace LeNoble has had to contend with her own health issues, no doubt making the whole thing even more of an ordeal at times. During her own appearance on "MeSsy" in June 2024, Sadie revealed that she had been diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), a disorder that can cause an excessively fast heart rate when standing up, earlier that year. "When I stand up, I get really, really dizzy and my legs get really weak, and I feel like I'm going to pass out. And I have fainted before, and I have gone unconscious," she said. However, she clarified that full-on fainting was rare for her, and usually only happened on particularly warm days.
Sadie went on to reveal that she had actually been experiencing symptoms of POTS long before she was formally diagnosed, but that members of her school's faculty didn't initially take her seriously. "I would go to the nurse multiple times a day. ... They were like, 'You're doing this to get out of class. It's probably just anxiety. Go back to class,'" she said. While the situation is almost certainly difficult to cope with at times, Sadie went on to share that her own condition helped her to better empathize with what her mother was going through as a result of her MS. "If I didn't have this, I probably would be like, 'I don't really care. I don't know what you're talking about,'" she said.