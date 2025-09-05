Taylor Swift's Inappropriate Wedding Outfit Had People Talking For The Wrong Reasons

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce broke the internet in August 2025 when they announced that they were officially engaged following more than a year of marriage rumors. That said, diehard Swifties expecting an extravagant, star-studded tying of the knot may end up being disappointed. According to a report from Page Six, Swift and Kelce are actually leaning towards a small, more intimate ceremony. If nothing else, though, fans will probably at least get to see the dress Swift wears on the big day, and decide for themselves if it deserves to make the list of most gorgeous celebrity wedding dresses. Even if they don't, though, there are fortunately — or, perhaps, unfortunately — already photos of Swift wearing white at weddings.

When fellow musician Jack Antonoff and actress Margaret Qualley got married in 2023, Swift wore what is arguably one of her most inappropriate outfits to date, and it got people talking for all the wrong reasons. Notably, it's considered common wedding etiquette not to wear a white dress, or a dress that could be mistaken for being white, if you're not the bride. However, Swift turned up in what appeared to be a pale blue dress that looked darn near colorless in the sunlight during the outdoor affair. On Instagram, fans debated whether or not Swift crossed a line.

While the dress may not technically have been white, this is a great example of why it's best just not to temp fate with this sort of thing, as it ended up hijacking the conversation surrounding the wedding anyway. Plus, we'd be more than happy to give Swift the benefit of the doubt if this were a one-time thing.