Taylor Swift's Inappropriate Wedding Outfit Had People Talking For The Wrong Reasons
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce broke the internet in August 2025 when they announced that they were officially engaged following more than a year of marriage rumors. That said, diehard Swifties expecting an extravagant, star-studded tying of the knot may end up being disappointed. According to a report from Page Six, Swift and Kelce are actually leaning towards a small, more intimate ceremony. If nothing else, though, fans will probably at least get to see the dress Swift wears on the big day, and decide for themselves if it deserves to make the list of most gorgeous celebrity wedding dresses. Even if they don't, though, there are fortunately — or, perhaps, unfortunately — already photos of Swift wearing white at weddings.
When fellow musician Jack Antonoff and actress Margaret Qualley got married in 2023, Swift wore what is arguably one of her most inappropriate outfits to date, and it got people talking for all the wrong reasons. Notably, it's considered common wedding etiquette not to wear a white dress, or a dress that could be mistaken for being white, if you're not the bride. However, Swift turned up in what appeared to be a pale blue dress that looked darn near colorless in the sunlight during the outdoor affair. On Instagram, fans debated whether or not Swift crossed a line.
While the dress may not technically have been white, this is a great example of why it's best just not to temp fate with this sort of thing, as it ended up hijacking the conversation surrounding the wedding anyway. Plus, we'd be more than happy to give Swift the benefit of the doubt if this were a one-time thing.
Taylor Swift's wedding attire etiquette has been sketchy at best
While the pale dress Taylor Swift wore to Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's 2023 wedding could maybe be forgiven as an honest oversight, it wouldn't be the last time the pop star found herself facing public criticism over an alleged breach of wedding attire etiquette. In 2024, Swift and beau Travis Kelce were photographed on their way to the wedding Electric Lady Studios owner Lee Foster and model Karen Elson. However, a number of users on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) couldn't help but notice Swift's cream-colored, floral-patterned dress, which, once again, looked a bit too close to white for comfort. That being said, other users did come to Swift's defense with unconfirmed claims that the bride had specifically requested that guests wear cream or pastel colors.
Then, in 2025, fans unearthed some photos from all the way back in 2016, when Swift attended the wedding of her backup singer, Eliotte Nicole. The dress Swift wore to that wedding was unambiguously white (off-white at the very least), with the only saving grace being that it doesn't look particularly bridal. Granted, we don't want to get too high and mighty if the bride and groom were okay with it, and they certainly seemed to be all smiles in their photos with Swift at the wedding. Still, netizens certainly had some thoughts when the photos resurfaced. "We need a collage of all the times she wore white to weddings," one commenter on Reddit quipped.