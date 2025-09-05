Who Is Wes Moore? What We Know About Trump's Latest Enemy
It's hardly a secret that President Donald Trump collects enemies like Pokémon. This makes sense to a certain extent, given his high-profile position. It's almost inevitable that the leader of the free world would butt heads with other political figures, both foreign and domestic. However, Trump in particular has a unique pettiness about him, not to mention a tendency to hold grudges. And it's not just other politicians who publicly end up on his bad side. Take, for instance, his nasty feud with Bruce Springsteen, or his one-sided tirades against Taylor Swift, during one of which he even delusionally claimed that he destroyed her career. It's all very Richard Nixon-esque. In fact, we're still not entirely sure how on Earth hall-of-fame NFL quarterback Joe Namath ended up on Nixon's fabled "enemies list." However, it's pretty clear how Maryland Governor Wes Moore found himself on Trump's. But first, let's back up a bit.
A Maryland native and U.S. Army veteran, Moore became his home state's first Black governor following his sweeping victory over Republican opponent Dan Cox in the 2022 election. Fast-forward to August 2025, and Trump and Moore publicly traded barbs after Moore criticized some of the president's controversial moves, including the federalization of the National Guard. Per The Daily Beast, Trump responded by claiming that Moore had called him "the best president of [his] lifetime" when the two met back in 2024. Moore hit back by calling Trump's memory "absolutely comical," which apparently left Trump angry enough to still be railing against Moore on social media after midnight.
Wes Moore's approval ratings put Trump's to shame
Amid President Donald Trump's online feud with Maryland Governor Wes Moore, something that's almost certain to add some extra string on Trump's end is that, in general, Moore seems to be liked much better among his constituents. Per Maryland Matters, a survey conducted by Blended Public Affairs and Perry Jacobson found that Moore had an approval rating of 50% in Maryland as of August 2025. And although this was down from previous surveys (Moore had an approval rating of 55% the previous March, for instance), the Democratic-majority state still decidedly supported their governor more than the president.
The same survey found that Trump had an approval rating of just 33% in Maryland. What's more, while support for Moore had apparently waned somewhat, only about 25% of Marylanders who answered the survey blame the governor for problems within the state. In contrast, 59% place the blame squarely on both Trump and his fellow Republicans in Washington. Not helping Trump's ego is the fact that his approval rating isn't much better at the national level. In fact, a separate survey conducted by Quinnipiac University found that Trump's approval rating among registered voters in the U.S. had dropped to a record low with respect to his second term as of August 2025. Per The Hill, the survey revealed that only 37% of voters thought President Trump was doing a good job in the White House, while 55% did not. 7% of the voters surveyed remained undecided on the matter.