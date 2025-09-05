Who Is Wes Moore? What We Know About Trump's Latest Enemy

It's hardly a secret that President Donald Trump collects enemies like Pokémon. This makes sense to a certain extent, given his high-profile position. It's almost inevitable that the leader of the free world would butt heads with other political figures, both foreign and domestic. However, Trump in particular has a unique pettiness about him, not to mention a tendency to hold grudges. And it's not just other politicians who publicly end up on his bad side. Take, for instance, his nasty feud with Bruce Springsteen, or his one-sided tirades against Taylor Swift, during one of which he even delusionally claimed that he destroyed her career. It's all very Richard Nixon-esque. In fact, we're still not entirely sure how on Earth hall-of-fame NFL quarterback Joe Namath ended up on Nixon's fabled "enemies list." However, it's pretty clear how Maryland Governor Wes Moore found himself on Trump's. But first, let's back up a bit.

A Maryland native and U.S. Army veteran, Moore became his home state's first Black governor following his sweeping victory over Republican opponent Dan Cox in the 2022 election. Fast-forward to August 2025, and Trump and Moore publicly traded barbs after Moore criticized some of the president's controversial moves, including the federalization of the National Guard. Per The Daily Beast, Trump responded by claiming that Moore had called him "the best president of [his] lifetime" when the two met back in 2024. Moore hit back by calling Trump's memory "absolutely comical," which apparently left Trump angry enough to still be railing against Moore on social media after midnight.