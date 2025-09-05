Jill Biden Is Unrecognizable In Old Photos Without Her Signature Haircut

Dr. Jill Biden was unrecognizable in a throwback photo she shared via Facebook in August 2020. In the snap, a much younger Jill sported a floral-print dress and longer hair, with no voluminous layers or bangs in sight. It's unclear when the image was taken, but her style looked like it could have been from the late '60s to early '70s, when Jill was in her late teens to early 20s. "As I prepare to speak at the #DemConvention tonight from Brandywine High School, it's hard not to think about where I come from. I'll always be that girl from Philly," she captioned the vintage photo.

This wasn't the only shot of Jill from her long hair era that resurfaced on social media. Just days after she shared her old photo, photographer Tom Stiltz uploaded a black-and-white image of Jill looking like an absolute 1970s bombshell with long, straight hair, a tank top, and toned arms. He explained the story behind the photo and its connection with her love story with Joe Biden. "I took this photo of Jill Biden in 1974. I used it as part of [a] display for New Castle County Parks and Rec. Sen. Biden saw the photo in Wilmington Airport and his brother got her phone [number] and the rest is history. Her staff tracked me and the photo down a month ago and used it in her video bio," Stiltz wrote on Instagram. The photographer was referring to a video about the Bidens that was broadcast during the 2020 Democratic National Convention. In the video, Joe confessed, "When I met Jill, I fell in love with her when I saw her," and we don't blame him.