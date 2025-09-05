Jill Biden Is Unrecognizable In Old Photos Without Her Signature Haircut
While her life post-White House is definitely different from her time as first lady, many things stayed the same for Dr. Jill Biden after her husband Joe Biden wrapped up his four years as president in January 2025. Though there are some strange things about the Bidens' marriage, her relationship with Joe is going strong, no doubt helped by the fact that they have more time to spend with each other these days. Just two months after they left the White House, the educator shared a photo of them enjoying a "date night" in New York City, watching the Broadway show "Othello." In addition, Jill continued her work on an advocate for a cause that was near and dear to her heart when she was first lady: women's health. In April 2025, she became chair of the Milken Institute's Women's Health Network, an appointment which the think tank announced in an Instagram post. "A renowned champion for women's health, Dr. Biden will play an important role in galvanizing participation, collaboration, and shared action in the Women's Health Network to improve women's health and well-being," they wrote in part.
As for her style, Jill had some of her biggest fashion fails yet as the presidential spouse, but she also had many hits, including several of her most iconic fashion moments ever. This trend of great outfits interspersed with some not-so-amazing style choices continued post-White House. A case in point was Jill looking absolutely chic and elegant in white during a May 2025 speaking engagement, and then wearing an outdated dress just days later. Likewise, Jill's signature shoulder-length, layered haircut also remained unchanged. Considering her hair hasn't changed that much since her tenure as second lady, this might be the least surprising tidbit about her life after politics. However, in 2020, Jill reminded everyone that she didn't actually come out of the womb sporting her iconic hairstyle.
A photo of Jill with long hair might have helped jumpstart her love story with Joe
Dr. Jill Biden was unrecognizable in a throwback photo she shared via Facebook in August 2020. In the snap, a much younger Jill sported a floral-print dress and longer hair, with no voluminous layers or bangs in sight. It's unclear when the image was taken, but her style looked like it could have been from the late '60s to early '70s, when Jill was in her late teens to early 20s. "As I prepare to speak at the #DemConvention tonight from Brandywine High School, it's hard not to think about where I come from. I'll always be that girl from Philly," she captioned the vintage photo.
This wasn't the only shot of Jill from her long hair era that resurfaced on social media. Just days after she shared her old photo, photographer Tom Stiltz uploaded a black-and-white image of Jill looking like an absolute 1970s bombshell with long, straight hair, a tank top, and toned arms. He explained the story behind the photo and its connection with her love story with Joe Biden. "I took this photo of Jill Biden in 1974. I used it as part of [a] display for New Castle County Parks and Rec. Sen. Biden saw the photo in Wilmington Airport and his brother got her phone [number] and the rest is history. Her staff tracked me and the photo down a month ago and used it in her video bio," Stiltz wrote on Instagram. The photographer was referring to a video about the Bidens that was broadcast during the 2020 Democratic National Convention. In the video, Joe confessed, "When I met Jill, I fell in love with her when I saw her," and we don't blame him.