Sarah Huckabee Sanders Gave Steakhouse Waitress In Mismatched Neon 'Fit Fail
Sarah Huckabee Sanders committed yet another style crime that's bound to send the fashion police into overdrive. And since she posted a picture of herself on Instagram rocking her worst offense yet, this should end up putting the Arkansas governor away for good. Sporting a white button-up server shirt, she looked like a waitress taking pictures with a customer at a restaurant. She also didn't do the shirt any favors by, for some reason, popping the collar up in what seemed like a 1980s-inspired attempt to be cool. Additionally, Sanders' tasteless fashion struck again in her neon pink tablecloth skirt, which was so bright that it gave her top an almost bluish tinge.
In most situations, pink and white make a good combination in terms of fashion. But in Sanders' case, the tone of the colors was so mismatched that it was no wonder the combo looked off. The white on Sanders' shirt was tame and muted compared to the radioactive pink glare of her skirt. But even if the colors didn't clash, the 'fit still would've failed because of its frumpy design. In a clear example of clothes aging up the wearer, the ensemble gave the impression that she was much older than she was.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders' uniform failed to read the room
Sarah Huckabee Sanders' threads probably would've stood out in most settings. However, there are probably very few places she could've looked more awkward than the room she wore the outfit in. Sanders' dress was completely at odds with the dull brown colors that filled the background. Moreover, it also clashed with the outfits the room's other guests wore. Sanders' Instagram photo captured the blurry images of a few people in the background, the vast majority of whom wore darker, neutral clothing.
Incidentally, the only person she matched with in the photo was her chief of legal counsel Cortney Kennedy, who she took the pic with. It gave the impression that the "Speaking for Myself" author was more interested in aesthetically twinning with Kennedy than in what was happening in the meeting. After all, Sanders' buddy also stood out in the pic by wearing a pink and white dress that looked more appropriate for a tropical vacation. The difference, however, is that Kennedy's dress wasn't nearly as bright or as outdated as Sanders' was. Meanwhile, Sanders could probably match her mom again with this granny glam of an outfit.