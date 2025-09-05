Sarah Huckabee Sanders Gave Steakhouse Waitress In Mismatched Neon 'Fit Fail

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders committed yet another style crime that's bound to send the fashion police into overdrive. And since she posted a picture of herself on Instagram rocking her worst offense yet, this should end up putting the Arkansas governor away for good. Sporting a white button-up server shirt, she looked like a waitress taking pictures with a customer at a restaurant. She also didn't do the shirt any favors by, for some reason, popping the collar up in what seemed like a 1980s-inspired attempt to be cool. Additionally, Sanders' tasteless fashion struck again in her neon pink tablecloth skirt, which was so bright that it gave her top an almost bluish tinge.

In most situations, pink and white make a good combination in terms of fashion. But in Sanders' case, the tone of the colors was so mismatched that it was no wonder the combo looked off. The white on Sanders' shirt was tame and muted compared to the radioactive pink glare of her skirt. But even if the colors didn't clash, the 'fit still would've failed because of its frumpy design. In a clear example of clothes aging up the wearer, the ensemble gave the impression that she was much older than she was.