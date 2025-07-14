Seven Sarah Huckabee Sanders Style Crimes That Sent The Fashion Police Into A Tizzy

Sarah Huckabee Sanders became a media punchline during her two years as White House press secretary, ridiculed for her dedication to alternative facts. She also triggered fashionistas with her frumpy and dumpy duds, driving the fashion police to social media in their droves to share attire takedowns.

Sanders has since swapped the President's Palace for the Governor's Mansion. Still, despite relocating from the nation's capital to the Bear State, she remains staunchly Trump to the core. To prove her loyalty, Sanders even underwent a MAGA makeover complete with Mar-a-Lago face; however, her fashion felonies live on, both in memory and in life. Because, sadly, transformation or no transformation, she just can't up her garment game, proving you can take the girl out of granny's closet, but you can't take granny's closet out of the girl. Sanders' endearing love of tasteless dresses that resemble tablecloths is evidence enough of that.

However, she has tried to sexy things up — albeit with often disastrous results. For instance, in March 2025, Sanders stepped out in a leather dress that even Kimberly Guilfoyle wouldn't be caught dead in — which, let's face it, is a pretty, pretty impressive achievement, even if for all the wrong reasons. Sanders has also shown that her legs aren't shy by parading them in MAGA red and white, but the attire elite will never accept her, despite her very best efforts. And if you're wondering why, check out some of Sanders' style crimes that sent the fashion police into a tizzy.