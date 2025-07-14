Seven Sarah Huckabee Sanders Style Crimes That Sent The Fashion Police Into A Tizzy
Sarah Huckabee Sanders became a media punchline during her two years as White House press secretary, ridiculed for her dedication to alternative facts. She also triggered fashionistas with her frumpy and dumpy duds, driving the fashion police to social media in their droves to share attire takedowns.
Sanders has since swapped the President's Palace for the Governor's Mansion. Still, despite relocating from the nation's capital to the Bear State, she remains staunchly Trump to the core. To prove her loyalty, Sanders even underwent a MAGA makeover complete with Mar-a-Lago face; however, her fashion felonies live on, both in memory and in life. Because, sadly, transformation or no transformation, she just can't up her garment game, proving you can take the girl out of granny's closet, but you can't take granny's closet out of the girl. Sanders' endearing love of tasteless dresses that resemble tablecloths is evidence enough of that.
However, she has tried to sexy things up — albeit with often disastrous results. For instance, in March 2025, Sanders stepped out in a leather dress that even Kimberly Guilfoyle wouldn't be caught dead in — which, let's face it, is a pretty, pretty impressive achievement, even if for all the wrong reasons. Sanders has also shown that her legs aren't shy by parading them in MAGA red and white, but the attire elite will never accept her, despite her very best efforts. And if you're wondering why, check out some of Sanders' style crimes that sent the fashion police into a tizzy.
Sarah's skater dress housecoat combo
When Sarah Huckabee Sanders enjoyed a nice cup of Cuban coffee with Ivanka Trump in October 2020, she wasn't exactly dressed to impress. The couple was downing an afternoon beverage and pressing the flesh while campaigning for Donald Trump at the Bayfront Park Amphitheater in Miami, Florida.
Ivanka looked polished and smart, as usual, in a crisp white cotton dress that skimmed her knees and hugged her figure, while Sanders was, well... Sanders was clad in what looked like a baggy skater dress crossed with a frumpy housecoat in a shade of pale sage green with white polka dots.
Sarah's puff sleeved frumpy floral frock
Sarah Huckabee Sanders was all puffy sleeves, frills, and flowers when Donald Trump hosted a campaign event on her behalf at Mar-a-Lago in April 2021. Sanders' blue and white floral frocky horror took frumpy to the next level with a long frilled hem reaching down to the ground, matched with a pair of flat beige sandals. No, Sarah, blue, white, and beige do not a match make.
Adding to the indignity, Sanders posed in front of a tasteful swan sculpture that appeared to be in mid-attack, adding what looked like wings to her profile, resulting in an angelic look. That said, Donald Trump also seemed to have wings sprouting out of his back, so go figure. "Why are you wearing a nightgown???" a confused commenter asked Sanders on Instagram.
Sarah's puff sleeved frumpy floral frock round 2
Sarah Huckabee Sanders dusted off and put on her puff-sleeved frumpy floral frock again to celebrate her 100th day as governor in April 2023. "I'm delivering on my promise to be a change maker for the people of Arkansas — and we're just getting started," she captioned an Instagram photo of her siding up to her dad, Mike Huckabee, wearing suitably shady sunglasses.
"She dresses like a 6 year old who also happened to work for a sex offender," a hater opined in the comments.
Sarah's family floral fail
Sarah Huckabee Sanders raided her closet to find a whole new frumpy floral fail to wear in March 2022. This time though, Sanders' wings were missing, but the bright blue hue and elasticated bust more than compensated for the loss.
"Great to see President Trump last weekend with my daughter, niece, and sister in law. The country would sure be a lot better off if he was in the WH right now!" she captioned a photo on Instagram of the crew posing together.
Sarah's baggy red sack
Sarah Huckabee Sanders was knee-deep in election hell in October 2022. The former press secretary was working her socks off in a bid to become the Arkansas governor with election day looming large at just two weeks away. So, she could perhaps be forgiven for throwing on an old red sack that she found lying around the house and running out the door to meet with voters, media members, and fellow politicians.
Because that's certainly what an Instagram photo of the baggy, ill-fitting dress she wore to pose with Fox News' Tom Cotton and Senator John Boozman looked like. Meanwhile, Sanders ultimately won the race, making her the first woman to become governor of Arkansas. But she definitely didn't win in the fashion stakes.
Sarah's prairie mini dress and go-go boots
Sarah Huckabee Sanders looked fit to party on the prairie in December 2022, wearing a blue and white frilly, prairie style mini-dress and brown, high-heeled go-go boots. It was a strange look for anyone over the age of 28 — especially when they're a governor.
The fashion police were quick to issue their verdicts. "Clothing a governor should never wear, check!" one determined. "Not a good choice of clothes. A mini skirt with her lumberjack shoulders makes her look totally square," another decreed.
Sarah's fruity muumuu
The muumuu was a Hawaiian staple back in the 1820s, after it was forced on native women by Christian Protestant missionaries who deemed the females were clad way too scantily for their dour and joyless tastes. So, the figure-covering, flowing dress became a thing, and it did have one plus side as it helped keep women cool (in addition to protecting the poor men from ungodly temptations).
So, it was good to see Sarah Huckabee Sanders bringing the 1800s back with her own version of the muumuu in October 2023. To pay full homage, she also decided to go with the popular floral print of old — well, actually, more of a mystery fruit vibe in reality. But either way, it's safe to say her baggy green and purple creation wasn't likely to cause any temptation. "One of my favorites from the Huckabee Sanders Collection," a commenter snarked on X.