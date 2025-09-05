Megyn Kelly's Not-So-Subtle Digs At Her Ex Hint Their Divorce Was Nastier That We Thought

Megyn Kelly hadn't said much about her divorce from her first husband, anesthesiologist Daniel Kendall, whom she was married to from 2001 to 2006. For the most part, Kelly has remained tight-lipped about the specific reasons why their relationship failed. However, she made questionable comments about a past romance that made everyone wonder if infidelity caused their marital troubles. In 2011, Kelly gave an interview touching on former New York representative Anthony Weiner's controversial scandal. While sympathizing with the disgraced politician, she briefly mentioned a past trauma she experienced in an old relationship. "I feel sorry for his family. His wife doesn't deserve this. I have been in the position, not with my current marriage, where I've been betrayed. In the beginning, the instinct is very powerful to hang on," she once told USA Weekend (via The U.S. Sun).

She made a similar reference in 2013. The veteran anchor explained that, from her experience, cheaters are most likely to apologize when their betrayal is discovered. While venting, however, Kelly made sure to mention that her second and current husband, Douglas Brunt, wasn't the cheater in question. But she failed to extend the same courtesy to Kendall, which almost seemed intentional at the time. Forgetting, or refusing, to absolve her first husband of any guilt made it feel like she was slyly pointing an accusing finger at him.