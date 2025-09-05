Megyn Kelly's Not-So-Subtle Digs At Her Ex Hint Their Divorce Was Nastier That We Thought
Megyn Kelly hadn't said much about her divorce from her first husband, anesthesiologist Daniel Kendall, whom she was married to from 2001 to 2006. For the most part, Kelly has remained tight-lipped about the specific reasons why their relationship failed. However, she made questionable comments about a past romance that made everyone wonder if infidelity caused their marital troubles. In 2011, Kelly gave an interview touching on former New York representative Anthony Weiner's controversial scandal. While sympathizing with the disgraced politician, she briefly mentioned a past trauma she experienced in an old relationship. "I feel sorry for his family. His wife doesn't deserve this. I have been in the position, not with my current marriage, where I've been betrayed. In the beginning, the instinct is very powerful to hang on," she once told USA Weekend (via The U.S. Sun).
She made a similar reference in 2013. The veteran anchor explained that, from her experience, cheaters are most likely to apologize when their betrayal is discovered. While venting, however, Kelly made sure to mention that her second and current husband, Douglas Brunt, wasn't the cheater in question. But she failed to extend the same courtesy to Kendall, which almost seemed intentional at the time. Forgetting, or refusing, to absolve her first husband of any guilt made it feel like she was slyly pointing an accusing finger at him.
What happened to Megyn Kelly and Daniel Kendall after the affair rumors
Megyn Kelly's comments didn't sit well with her ex Daniel Kendall, who claimed he hadn't cheated on her when they were married. By not making that clear to audiences, the physician felt Kelly unfairly implicated him with her rant. Whether that was the intention or not, Kendall confronted the journalist over the matter. "I texted her at the time and she apologized. I think I was a good husband," he said in a 2015 interview with Daily Mail. Overall, Kendall explained that what really ended their relationship was their different approaches to marriage. "I wanted a wife and she wanted a wife — we both needed someone to cook and clean and support us," he recalled.
Taking a look inside Kelly's relationship with Douglas Brunt, it sounded like she found exactly what she wanted. So much so, the only problem the pair seemed to have was Kelly thinking Brunt was too good to be true. However, Kendall harbored no ill will towards Kelly for the divorce or for her infidelity comments, and the feeling was mutual. In 2024, while talking about getting an annulment for her first marriage, Kelly spoke very highly of Kendall and shared that they still kept in touch. "He's a great guy. It just didn't work out," she said on "The Megyn Kelly Show." Of course, it remains suspicious that Kelly herself still refused to admit that Kendall wasn't the ex who cheated on her.