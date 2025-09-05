Resurfaced Clip Of Donald Trump Dissing Larry King Proves He'll Do Anything To Get Ahead

Donald Trump's ego knows no bounds, but his tactlessness comes in a close second, as an old interview shows. Back in 1989, when Trump was merely a real estate giant, he sat for an interview with his good friend Larry King. A short clip from that encounter, seen here, shows Trump and King at opposite ends of his familiar interview table. The mogul pushes himself back slightly, saying, "Do you mind if I sit back a little bit?" King barely gets his "no" answer out before Trump continues, "Because your breath is very bad. It really is. Has this ever been told to you before?"

During the 2024 election season, the clip resurfaced and made the rounds. Some commenters expressed shock that Trump would be so blunt, particularly during a televised Q&A with a friend. But others more familiar with the interview explained that this exchange was a small portion of a longer interview. As King explained to Playboy (via News18): "The first question I asked Trump was, 'Is there a method to getting an edge in negotiations that you could relate to us?' And he said, 'Larry, you have bad breath.' He made a very good point: Shock 'em. But it didn't work." The outlet also explained that Trump addressed the issue with King himself in a 2010 interview, saying, "I took heat the next day." Yet while Trump may have deep insecurities about his appearance which he tries to hide, criticism about his negotiating skills doesn't faze him.