Glaring Red Flags In Ellen DeGeneres' Marriage With Portia De Rossi

Though she tried to make light of the situation, there's almost no denying that Ellen DeGeneres' biggest scandal — which centered around allegations that she fostered a toxic work environment on the set of her talk show — left a permanent stain on her reputation. And although the bulk of the controversy itself happened in 2020, the fallout continued after the fact, including the end of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2022. New alleged details even came to light in as recently as August 2025, highlighting what may be just one of several possible red flags in DeGeneres' relationship with wife Portia de Rossi.

While it's easy to point out the age gap between DeGeneres and de Rossi as being potentially eyebrow-raising (DeGeneres is 15 years older), something that's arguably a far worse look in a relationship is excessive jealousy. An according to an anonymous source identified by the Daily Mail as a former "Ellen" cameraman, so much as speaking to de Rossi was a good way to end up on the comedian's bad side. "Portia was nice, she would say 'hi.' But Ellen ... if she didn't know you, she would ask about you," the source told the outlet, adding, "You just hoped and prayed you weren't seated by her wife, so you didn't get her attention. You wanted to avoid looking into what we called the 'Ellen gaze.' If she stayed looking at you, that was bad."