The Real Reason Trump Ditched New York To Move To Florida

After it was built in 1983, New York's Trump Tower was President Donald Trump's home for 36 years. But in 2019, he made the permanent switch from the Empire State to his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Palm Beach, Florida. Although he purchased the property in 1985, the real estate mogul listed his New York abode as his primary residence before he fully migrated further down south. It wasn't a decision Trump made lightly. In fact, the commander-in-chief admitted that he hated moving away from the state where he was born and raised.

But if that was the case, then why'd he do it? Well, he'd made a lot of adversaries in politics. Still in his first presidential term at the time, Trump felt disrespected by the state's government officials. Andrew Cuomo, who was New York governor at the time, may have summed up the feelings of many New Yorkers when he wrote a simple, yet scathing goodbye message to Trump after he left for Florida. "Good riddance," Cuomo posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Of course, moving to the Sunshine State also came with a few noticeable financial benefits, since Trump wouldn't have to pay as many taxes there as he did in New York. Also, considering Trump's biggest controversies in New York, it might've been far easier for him to stay out of trouble in a place that was more pro-Trump.