Ivanka Trump's Killer Legs Are Her Best Accessory On Tropical Family Vacation
Ivanka Trump said sayonara to summer 2025 on a weekend getaway with her brother and potential sister-in-law-to-be. She took the opportunity to show off her gams before boots and tights season rolls around. Ivanka posted several photos to Instagram showing off her time in the Bahamas. Yet, by the look of it, she was more interested in showing off her long legs than the stunning scenery.
"Lately in Miami and the Bahamas," Ivanka captioned her Labor Day photo carousel. She added, "(thank you [Donald Trump Jr.] and [Bettina Anderson] for hosting us for a late summer weekend of fishing and fun in The Exumas...)"
Out of 20 photos, seven of the pics Ivanka posted seemed to deliberately show off her legs in either a bathing suit, a sundress, or a skirt with a very high slit. These days, it seems that Ivanka likes to flaunt her killer legs almost as much as she wants to distance herself from her dad Donald Trump. This particular post managed to check both of those boxes.
Ivanka Trump's vacation posts and leggy pics aren't enough to keep her influencer career feeling fresh
When Ivanka Trump's Instagram post wasn't shining the spotlight on her legs, it showed off some family time with her hubby Jared Kushner and their kids as well as her brother Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Bettina Anderson. Unsurprisingly, there was no sign of their dad joining them for this family time. The post, which Ivanka also shared on her Instagram Story, came after a long line of posts showing off her myriad vacations all summer long. She has been flaunting her lavish lifestyle more than ever post-election, and her constant vacation pics are definite proof of this.
Based on her bland photoshoots, it's clear that Ivanka's wannabe influencer career is as low energy as Donald Trump is these days. So, perhaps it's no surprise that she's leaning on her travel photos and her looks for social media content. Still, sometimes her social media posts come across as a bit boring, since having toned legs may not be enough to make Ivanka a full-blown influencer.