Ivanka Trump's Killer Legs Are Her Best Accessory On Tropical Family Vacation

Ivanka Trump said sayonara to summer 2025 on a weekend getaway with her brother and potential sister-in-law-to-be. She took the opportunity to show off her gams before boots and tights season rolls around. Ivanka posted several photos to Instagram showing off her time in the Bahamas. Yet, by the look of it, she was more interested in showing off her long legs than the stunning scenery.

"Lately in Miami and the Bahamas," Ivanka captioned her Labor Day photo carousel. She added, "(thank you [Donald Trump Jr.] and [Bettina Anderson] for hosting us for a late summer weekend of fishing and fun in The Exumas...)"

Out of 20 photos, seven of the pics Ivanka posted seemed to deliberately show off her legs in either a bathing suit, a sundress, or a skirt with a very high slit. These days, it seems that Ivanka likes to flaunt her killer legs almost as much as she wants to distance herself from her dad Donald Trump. This particular post managed to check both of those boxes.