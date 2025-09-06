Everything We Know About Karoline Leavitt's Education

A few years before Karoline Leavitt faced curveball questions in the White House press room, she was out on the field playing softball. Speaking to CBN News in March 2025, Leavitt revealed that as a kid she played several sports, but her prowess in softball landed her a scholarship at Saint Anselm College in 2015. During her time as an outfielder for the New Hampshire private college's softball team, she earned a handful of home runs.

In her CBN News interview, the White House press secretary asserted that her athletic roots prepared her for her future job, saying, "[I learned] discipline, hard work, [and] teamwork. And also, competing against yourself to be the best that you can in athletics, I think, has prepared me, especially for this job now." Notably, Leavitt fared equally well in her college classes as she strived to earn a double-major in politics and communication. In addition to earning a spot on the Dean's List multiple times, she also made the Northeast-10 Spring and Fall Commissioners' Honor Rolls.

Speaking to CBS' WBZ-TV in November 2024, Leavitt's former college mentor, Neil Levesque, stated that she was "uniquely qualified for" her high-profile job in the government, adding, "She's probably one of the best students I've ever seen in front of a television camera." Levesque was also in awe of her ability to give concise answers with a touch of glee that most wouldn't expect. However, it's safe to say that, like the rest of the world, he wouldn't be able to ignore Leavitt's biggest blunders on the job.