Everything We Know About Karoline Leavitt's Education
A few years before Karoline Leavitt faced curveball questions in the White House press room, she was out on the field playing softball. Speaking to CBN News in March 2025, Leavitt revealed that as a kid she played several sports, but her prowess in softball landed her a scholarship at Saint Anselm College in 2015. During her time as an outfielder for the New Hampshire private college's softball team, she earned a handful of home runs.
In her CBN News interview, the White House press secretary asserted that her athletic roots prepared her for her future job, saying, "[I learned] discipline, hard work, [and] teamwork. And also, competing against yourself to be the best that you can in athletics, I think, has prepared me, especially for this job now." Notably, Leavitt fared equally well in her college classes as she strived to earn a double-major in politics and communication. In addition to earning a spot on the Dean's List multiple times, she also made the Northeast-10 Spring and Fall Commissioners' Honor Rolls.
Speaking to CBS' WBZ-TV in November 2024, Leavitt's former college mentor, Neil Levesque, stated that she was "uniquely qualified for" her high-profile job in the government, adding, "She's probably one of the best students I've ever seen in front of a television camera." Levesque was also in awe of her ability to give concise answers with a touch of glee that most wouldn't expect. However, it's safe to say that, like the rest of the world, he wouldn't be able to ignore Leavitt's biggest blunders on the job.
Karoline Leavitt's education shaped her into the person she is
Karoline Leavitt had high praise for Saint Anselm College in a 2020 Politico interview, back when she was the White House's assistant press secretary. "I owe my career in politics to my alma mater, Saint Anselm College," she said. "As a student during the 2016 election, I was granted the opportunity to work for Fox News and meet several presidential candidates on my campus during the week of the New Hampshire primary." Her first foray into the press gave her a crystal clear idea of what she wanted to do after her graduation.
Meanwhile, when she appeared on "The Megyn Kelly Show" in 2025, she revealed that an upperclassmen at her college had inadvertently inspired her to apply for an internship under Donald Trump's first administration by sharing her experiences about interning for Barack Obama. Additionally, the Republican official also revealed that college helped her break through her once apolitical stance.
Leavitt even shared that she had written several op-ed pieces for her college newspaper, including one that was titled "Why Donald Trump Just Keeps On Winning." Her article explored how the outspoken president had managed to connect with middle-class families like her own by using simplified language in his speeches. However, Leavitt's Trump obsession didn't sit well with some of her professors, but she continued speaking her mind in the face of criticism. While Leavitt may be nearly unrecognizable in throwback college photos, her values have remained the same.