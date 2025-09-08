JD Vance's Cringeworthy Golf Swing Puts Trump's Unflattering Moments On The Green To Shame

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance are making golf great again — or at least, that's what they'd like us all to think. Trump got caught cheating at golf during his July 2025 visit to Scotland, and Vance tarnished his reputation when he paid a visit to Trump's Turnberry golf course in the same country just a few weeks later. The VP was reportedly visibly distressed as he failed to get the ball in the hole on multiple occasions. At least Vance didn't cheat, which is more than his boss can say.

The internet and golf fanatics alike were in an upheaval after Trump's caddie was spotted dropping a ball on the green while the president played a round at Turnberry. Sportswriter Rick Reilly voiced his criticism of Trump's lack of sportsmanship on X, formerly known as Twitter, penning, "So you know, it's NEVER legal for your caddy to drop a ball. YOU can drop one, but never on a green. And since this was a full-score event, it's not legal for Trump to drag the ball into the hole. No, no, never."

He added, "Our president is a f*****g golf cheat." Luckily, the former Ohio senator's cringeworthy golf swing momentarily made pundits forget all about Trump's scandalous behavior. The bestselling "Hillbilly Elegy" author looked completely out of his depth, and in some photographs even appeared terrified of the ball.