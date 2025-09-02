Ivanka Trump's New BFF Is A Slap In The Face For Kimberly Guilfoyle
It seems that one important Trump family member has given Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, the official seal of approval. We can only imagine how his former fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, is feeling about that. While Guilfoyle's former life with the Trumps seemed mostly centered around politics, Anderson is spending some after-hours time with her potential future sister-in-law. And, from the look of it, Anderson's recent tropical Trump getaway proves she has what Guilfoyle only dreamed of.
On Labor Day, Ivanka Trump took to Instagram to show off some fun, beachy photos in honor of the end of summer. "Lately in Miami and the Bahamas," she wrote in the caption. She also gave a very special shoutout to her brother and his girlfriend, noting, "thank you [Don Jr.] and [Anderson] for hosting us for a late summer weekend of fishing and fun in The Exumas..." Even giving a social media shoutout to Anderson is more than we remember Ivanka doing for Guilfoyle when she was engaged to Don Jr. Ivanka also made it clear to the public that she and Anderson vacationed together. If the rumors that Guilfoyle is feeling lost without Don Jr. are true, news that Anderson is getting particularly chummy with Ivanka is surely adding insult to injury.
Ivanka Trump shared a photo of her and Bettina Anderson together
Amidst the carousel of vacation pics, Ivanka Trump included a photo of her and some pals posing together on the beach with fireworks in the background. Ivanka and Bettina Anderson were positioned in the middle of the group, each with an arm around the other and a smile on their face. Anderson is also the only person Ivanka tagged in the pic. Putting all of this together certainly implies that Donald Trump Jr.'s relationship with Anderson has led to a friendship between her and Ivanka. And, this is something that — at least from the outside looking in — didn't seem to happen with Kimberly Guilfoyle during her nearly seven-year relationship with Don Jr.
It surely hasn't been easy for Guilfoyle to see her ex moving on so quickly after they announced their split this past December — especially if she isn't entirely over the breakup. It's made all the worse considering the fact that Don Jr. was rumored to be cheating on Guilfoyle with Anderson before they officially called it quits. And, one humiliating reason Don Jr. reportedly ditched Guilfoyle for his alleged mistress is that he thought Anderson would impress his dad, Donald Trump. We certainly don't know Donald's take on Anderson or whether he prefers her to Guilfoyle. If Ivanka's Instagram post is any indication, though, it seems like Anderson is officially winning the Trumps over.