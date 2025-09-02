Ivanka Trump's New BFF Is A Slap In The Face For Kimberly Guilfoyle

It seems that one important Trump family member has given Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, the official seal of approval. We can only imagine how his former fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, is feeling about that. While Guilfoyle's former life with the Trumps seemed mostly centered around politics, Anderson is spending some after-hours time with her potential future sister-in-law. And, from the look of it, Anderson's recent tropical Trump getaway proves she has what Guilfoyle only dreamed of.

On Labor Day, Ivanka Trump took to Instagram to show off some fun, beachy photos in honor of the end of summer. "Lately in Miami and the Bahamas," she wrote in the caption. She also gave a very special shoutout to her brother and his girlfriend, noting, "thank you [Don Jr.] and [Anderson] for hosting us for a late summer weekend of fishing and fun in The Exumas..." Even giving a social media shoutout to Anderson is more than we remember Ivanka doing for Guilfoyle when she was engaged to Don Jr. Ivanka also made it clear to the public that she and Anderson vacationed together. If the rumors that Guilfoyle is feeling lost without Don Jr. are true, news that Anderson is getting particularly chummy with Ivanka is surely adding insult to injury.