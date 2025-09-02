Eric Trump's Possible White House Bid Is The Funniest Joke The Internet's Heard All Week
Whenever the phrase "Trump 2028" is uttered, it's easy to worry if Donald Trump plans to ignore the fact that he can't run for a third term in 2028. In reality, though, it seems that there's another member of the Trump family who has "Trump 2028" aspirations: Donald's son Eric Trump. In a Labor Day Weekend interview with Nikkei Asia, he was asked about the possibility of running for president during the next election. Clearly, Eric is nowhere near the time when he might announce a presidential campaign. Yet, his response certainly implied that this could be in the cards, as he shared he would "never rule it out." He added, "I'm not saying no, but I'm also not saying yes." Unfortunately for Eric, the suggestion of a possible run for president was met with one of the least desirable public responses a presidential hopeful could imagine: everyone's laughing at him.
While Eric clearly didn't make a formal announcement that he's hoping to be the second President Trump, news that he is clearly considering it quickly took X, formerly known as Twitter, by storm. Surely Eric would have been happy if folks responded to this possibility with enthusiasm and support. In reality, though, most of the response was made up of many, many laughing emojis.
The internet has spoken... and laughed
The immediate reaction to Eric Trump's interview shows that X-users clearly don't think he has what it takes to run for president. "He has negative rizz so this could be amusing," one X-user declared. Another echoed this, joking, "Eric Trump is thinking about running in 2028. He's so likeable and charismatic," alongside a meme showing Eric holding a sign that reads, "I've never had a real job." "LMAOOO the fail son bid would be pure comedy," another netizen joked.
Evidently, plenty of people had a good laugh about the idea of President Eric Trump. Others simply explained why it's a flat-out bad idea. "He should run. First non-3rd-party candidate to lose by 90% of the recorded votes," one X-user wrote. "This will never happen," another asserted, adding, "The Trump kids are widely disliked and do not have the 'cult' power that Trump does." Not only did Eric not inherit his dad's favorability, but he's probably not even the best option among his siblings. After all, Donald Trump often doesn't help favoritism rumors with his kids, and Eric seemingly isn't his dad's favorite. That said, Donald once claimed that Eric was more involved in the family business than he was, so maybe Eric believes he can make the same thing happen with the White House. Regardless, Eric still isn't "ruling out" a presidential run. As one X-user put it, though, "LOL, he doesn't need to rule it out. We'll rule it out for him — hell no..."