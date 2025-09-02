Eric Trump's Possible White House Bid Is The Funniest Joke The Internet's Heard All Week

Whenever the phrase "Trump 2028" is uttered, it's easy to worry if Donald Trump plans to ignore the fact that he can't run for a third term in 2028. In reality, though, it seems that there's another member of the Trump family who has "Trump 2028" aspirations: Donald's son Eric Trump. In a Labor Day Weekend interview with Nikkei Asia, he was asked about the possibility of running for president during the next election. Clearly, Eric is nowhere near the time when he might announce a presidential campaign. Yet, his response certainly implied that this could be in the cards, as he shared he would "never rule it out." He added, "I'm not saying no, but I'm also not saying yes." Unfortunately for Eric, the suggestion of a possible run for president was met with one of the least desirable public responses a presidential hopeful could imagine: everyone's laughing at him.

While Eric clearly didn't make a formal announcement that he's hoping to be the second President Trump, news that he is clearly considering it quickly took X, formerly known as Twitter, by storm. Surely Eric would have been happy if folks responded to this possibility with enthusiasm and support. In reality, though, most of the response was made up of many, many laughing emojis.