How Do Fox News Reporters Feel About Each Other In Real Life?

As shiny and visual-centric as a television may be, it's not a mirror. Considering this remarkably obvious fact, not everything we see on TV is based in reality. Forget zombie movies or soap operas, we're talking the news. Like any other job, workplace tension can be palpable in a newsroom, and it often involves the faces of the company: reporters. Unfortunately for Fox News, they're not immune. There are probably several Fox News star feuds you didn't know about. At the same time, there are a few unlikely friendships.

Take Jeanine Pirro and Jessica Tarlov, for example. Before the staunchly conservative Pirro was appointed U.S. attorney under the Trump administration, she sat beside Tarlov — a Democratic political commentator — at "The Five" desk on Fox News. The pair exchanged sparring words almost every broadcast as a result of their clashing party affiliations. Nonetheless, they are apparently good friends. "We found common ground, and then from that common ground, we became friends," Pirro told Liz Claman on her "Everyone Talks To Liz Claman" podcast. Tarlov added that they "come from the same world," both being from New York, which helped blossom their connection.

On the flip side, "Fox & Friends" became Fox & Foes when Gretchen Carlson met her boiling point with co-host Steve Doocy. In one of the biggest scandals to ever hit morning TV, Carlson sued former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment in 2016, a complaint that included inappropriate comments from Doocy. Part of the lawsuit reads: "Doocy engaged in a pattern and practice of severe and pervasive sexual harassment of Carlson, including, but not limited to, mocking her during commercial breaks, shunning her off air, refusing to engage with her on air, belittling her contributions to the show, and generally attempting to put her in her place."