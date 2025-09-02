Donald Trump Drops Damning Hint Melania Thinks He Smells
Folks waited with bated breath as Donald Trump showed up around 45 minutes late for his September 2 Oval Office announcement. The briefing — which was focused on the U.S. Space Command headquarters' imminent move from Colorado to Alabama — seemingly aimed to act as proof of life after a weekend full of rumors that the controversial president died. Despite the late start, though, it was mostly business as usual. Donald didn't look much less healthy than he has recently, even securing a better concealer color match for his repeatedly bruised, makeup-smeared hand that's been setting off major alarm bells lately. While answering questions, Trump shuffled through some of his greatest hits: condemning Joe Biden, implicating the "fake news" boogeyman, and repeatedly asserting that the U.S. is "hot." At one point, though, he surprised us; he mentioned Melania Trump. While he surely meant to dispel rumors of trouble in paradise within his marriage, his statement gave some viewers a whiff of something much more embarrassing.
While the press asked questions, Fox News' Peter Doocy asked Donald about the recently viral White House footage that has his and Melania's troubled marriage on everyone's lips. Donald tried and failed to make a convincing claim that the video, which showed something being thrown from a White House window, was AI-generated. He then explained that the windows cannot be opened, claiming that Melania recently wanted to open one for some "fresh air." And, it's reigniting those pesky "Donald smells bad" rumors.
Trump claims a video showing people throwing bags out a White House window is "probably AI generated." Doocy then plays the clip for him. Trump still insists it's AI. pic.twitter.com/XgJJQYy8sj
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 2, 2025
Donald's story about Melania is raising eyebrows
According to Donald Trump, the viral video of the White House must be AI-generated, since the windows don't open. "In fact, my wife was complaining about it the other day. She said, 'Love to have a little fresh air come in,' but you can't. They're bulletproof," he explained, per X, formerly known as Twitter. Considering the fact that Donald has clapped back at rumors that he smells before, the notion that Melania Trump needed some fresh air even after presumably knowing that the windows don't open is sure to stir up some stinky scuttlebutt.
There was more in Donald's anecdote that left folks thinking they smell a rat than just Melania's alleged desire for fresh air. The story implied that Melania lives at the White House. Yet, it's a bit of an open secret that Melania reportedly stays away from the White House. Insiders have claimed that Donald and Melania are "separated." In fact, multiple sources told the New York Times that in the first four months of Donald's second term, Melania reportedly spent less than a total of two weeks at the White House. Suffice it to say, plenty of people probably aren't buying this story. And, considering the fact that he quickly followed up his claim that the video was AI-generated by saying, "If something happens that's really bad, maybe I'll have to just blame AI," there's clearly more than one thing that smells fishy here.