Donald Trump Drops Damning Hint Melania Thinks He Smells

Folks waited with bated breath as Donald Trump showed up around 45 minutes late for his September 2 Oval Office announcement. The briefing — which was focused on the U.S. Space Command headquarters' imminent move from Colorado to Alabama — seemingly aimed to act as proof of life after a weekend full of rumors that the controversial president died. Despite the late start, though, it was mostly business as usual. Donald didn't look much less healthy than he has recently, even securing a better concealer color match for his repeatedly bruised, makeup-smeared hand that's been setting off major alarm bells lately. While answering questions, Trump shuffled through some of his greatest hits: condemning Joe Biden, implicating the "fake news" boogeyman, and repeatedly asserting that the U.S. is "hot." At one point, though, he surprised us; he mentioned Melania Trump. While he surely meant to dispel rumors of trouble in paradise within his marriage, his statement gave some viewers a whiff of something much more embarrassing.

While the press asked questions, Fox News' Peter Doocy asked Donald about the recently viral White House footage that has his and Melania's troubled marriage on everyone's lips. Donald tried and failed to make a convincing claim that the video, which showed something being thrown from a White House window, was AI-generated. He then explained that the windows cannot be opened, claiming that Melania recently wanted to open one for some "fresh air." And, it's reigniting those pesky "Donald smells bad" rumors.