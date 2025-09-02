Bizarre White House Footage Has Donald & Melania Trump's Troubled Marriage On Everyone's Lips

There have long been rumors that Donald and Melania Trump's marriage is on the rocks, and the latest footage from the White House has people making jokes about it once again. Over Labor Day weekend, a video of something being thrown out of an upper story window at the White House went viral. It's not exactly clear who originally took the video as it appears to have been submitted anonymously, but Newsweek and other outlets have gotten confirmation from someone at the White House that the footage is real, and it shows "a contractor doing regular maintenance in the president's absence." But that innocuous explanation hasn't stopped people online from coming up with their own theories, namely that Melania's the one throwing things out the window, seemingly because she just couldn't take it anymore.

Why are objects being thrown out of the White House window? What the hell is going on?

pic.twitter.com/GSE6GN5GFC — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 1, 2025

And people had lots of ideas about just what she would be throwing out. "Melania tossing her handbags ahead of her escape," one person said on X. Another person posted, "Melania throwing out Don's underwear."

The quips went on; not only was Melania tossing Donald to the curb in these online theories, but she was going to be letting someone else in. "Melania is kicking Trump out to make room for Gavin?" one person on X asked. People have joked that Melania's more enamored with the California governor than with her hubby, and there was that time that Melania let Newsom give her a kiss on the cheek while she'd swerved Donald.