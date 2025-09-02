Bizarre White House Footage Has Donald & Melania Trump's Troubled Marriage On Everyone's Lips
There have long been rumors that Donald and Melania Trump's marriage is on the rocks, and the latest footage from the White House has people making jokes about it once again. Over Labor Day weekend, a video of something being thrown out of an upper story window at the White House went viral. It's not exactly clear who originally took the video as it appears to have been submitted anonymously, but Newsweek and other outlets have gotten confirmation from someone at the White House that the footage is real, and it shows "a contractor doing regular maintenance in the president's absence." But that innocuous explanation hasn't stopped people online from coming up with their own theories, namely that Melania's the one throwing things out the window, seemingly because she just couldn't take it anymore.
Why are objects being thrown out of the White House window? What the hell is going on?
pic.twitter.com/GSE6GN5GFC
— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 1, 2025
And people had lots of ideas about just what she would be throwing out. "Melania tossing her handbags ahead of her escape," one person said on X. Another person posted, "Melania throwing out Don's underwear."
The quips went on; not only was Melania tossing Donald to the curb in these online theories, but she was going to be letting someone else in. "Melania is kicking Trump out to make room for Gavin?" one person on X asked. People have joked that Melania's more enamored with the California governor than with her hubby, and there was that time that Melania let Newsom give her a kiss on the cheek while she'd swerved Donald.
The plot thickens in the mystery of Donald and Melania and the White House windows
Some people thought that Donald Trump's contractor must be working on adding new gold accents to the White House. Donald's gilded Oval Office is definitely giving Trump Tower 2.0 (and showing that money can't buy taste). Others asked the very reasonable question, "what is happening to those items once they hit the ground?" It's a fair question; is there a dumpster at the bottom to catch these unknown items?
The mystery is further complicated by the fact that the White House windows can't be opened. Michelle Obama talked about that as one of the things that she as first lady couldn't do at the White House. We assume that would also include the president, but perhaps since the president wasn't the one opening the window, it was OK? On X, it was pointed out that the White House windows aren't actually openable for security purposes, and that the window would have to have been removed in its entirety.
The video went viral as questions about Donald's health also made the rounds online. Donald spent much of the weekend golfing at his Virginia course, and on August 31, apparently in response to speculation about his health, he posted on Truth Social, "NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE." Melania Trump has largely stayed out of the spotlight and away from Donald's side during his second presidential term, which has left the state of their marriage open to all kinds of online conjecture.