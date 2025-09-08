Sad Details About The Cast Of The Handmaid's Tale

In an October 2022 Self magazine article, Madeline Brewer disclosed that she had an abortion when she was 20. At the time, the aspiring actor was working two jobs to make ends meet and devoting her limited free time to auditioning. Although Brewer knew that she wasn't financially or mentally prepared for motherhood, she still felt the brunt of the decision: "I felt a deep well of shame — feelings that I binged and drank my way through."

In a 2022 Instagram post, the "Cam" star clarified that even though she grew to hate her body and "punished" herself for years afterwards, she never regretted it. Fortunately, with the passage of time and the support of her loved ones and therapist, Brewer eventually learned to let the shame go. In her Self essay, she also revealed that the stresses of being an aspiring actor had given her undiagnosed depression, anxiety, and eating disorders.

A tragic detail of Brewer's life was that it was overwrought with anxiety, and she felt as if she couldn't go a moment without feeling its weight. The actor opened up about how her anxiety impacted her in a 2017 interview with Cosmopolitan, saying, "I was more concerned with my now-ex-boyfriend than I was about my life and my career. I was so insecure and scared all the time that I drank to not deal with my thoughts and my fears." However, she had a breaking point where she realized that she needed to walk away from a major stressor in her life: acting. Subsequently, she decided to become a yoga teacher.

