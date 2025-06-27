Tragic Details About Handmaid's Tale Actor Madeline Brewer Revealed

The following article mentions mental health struggles and addiction.

Madeline Brewer has a gift for playing troubled female characters. From an inmate to a handmaid to a slightly unhinged vigilante, the actor doesn't shy away from the uncomfortable on screen. Off-screen, there have been tragic details about "The Handmaid's Tale" star revealed that could explain how she has so skillfully and deftly managed the dark, heavy subject matter common among many of the women she's played.

A self-professed "daddy's girl," Madeline grew up in Pitman, New Jersey. Reflecting on her hometown in Nylon, she said, "It's a very traditional town but I absolutely love it." Her father, Mark Brewer, enjoyed some success as a singer/songwriter, and the future "You" star was determined to follow in his footsteps and break into the entertainment industry. She took a role in a local production of "A Christmas Carol" around the age of 7 and knew without a doubt that she had found her calling. "I've been a full-blown theater nerd my entire life," she told Untitled Magazine. "Theater was to me what sports are to some other people," she added.

Madeline's path may have been clear, that didn't mean it was smooth. And while some of her biggest breaks came early, they didn't always come easy. Both personally and professionally the Emmy-nominated actor hit some road blocks that could have easily derailed her train to success. Fortunately, like the beloved handmaid she played, Madeline persevered. Ultimately, she used some of her personal challenges to turn what might have been ordinary roles in someone else's hands, into extraordinarily relatable characters.