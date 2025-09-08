Liam Neeson's First Impression Of Pamela Anderson Is As Flirty As It Is Cliché
Liam Neeson didn't have any especially unique thoughts when he laid his eyes on Pamela Anderson for the first time on the set of "The Naked Gun" reboot. The nineties icon interviewed her rumored beau for People in July 2025 and she inquired about his first impressions of her. In response, the "Taken" star offered a candid answer: "I thought, 'Oh, my god, she is so easy on the eyes.'" However, when Neeson spoke to Andy Cohen for his SiriusXM show, the actor clarified that it didn't take long for him to recognize that the stunning transformation of Anderson went beyond her external beauty.
The Northern Irish native admitted that he was in awe of his reported partner's light-hearted approach to life and her compassion. Likewise, Neeson told People that he was also impressed by how down-to-earth Anderson was, despite having been in the industry for decades. The "Baywatch" star held Neeson in similarly high regard, as she recalled her first impression of him in their joint chat with Cohen, saying, "I was nervous to meet him, of course, and you're always nervous the first day on the set, and it was just easy-going and very silly, which puts you at ease and very silly, on and off."
While interviewing Neeson for People, the "Last Showgirl" star revealed that she had even left some of her famous sourdough bread in his dressing room on "The Naked Gun" set. Needless to say, the esteemed actor was thoroughly impressed by her baking chops. Unsurprisingly, Anderson had Neeson wrapped around her finger in no time, and he couldn't hide his true feelings during their public appearances together.
Liam Neeson was reportedly mesmerized by Pamela Anderson from the get-go
There are plenty of signs that Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson are destined for lasting love. For one, the co-stars can't help but gush about each other every chance they get. In an October 2024 chat with People, the "Barb Wire" star had high praise for Neeson, sweetly detailing, "He brings out the best in you... with respect, kindness and depth of experience. It was an absolute honor to work with him." Anderson also recalled how her rumored beau was kind enough to offer her his coat when she was cold. Meanwhile, the "Kinsey" star didn't mince his words when sharing his feelings about Anderson either, confirming simply, "I'm madly in love with her."
The two actors had an absolute blast working together on their action-comedy flick and frequently made each other crack up during scenes. According to an Us Weekly insider, Neeson and Anderson's explosive chemistry was obvious to the cast and crew members of "The Naked Gun." Moreover, they divulged that the model had swept her co-star off his feet early on in their professional relationship, and he didn't waste time confessing his feelings.
However, the source insisted that the pair kept their relationship strictly professional while working together and only started going on dinner dates after they'd wrapped. The duo apparently realized that their relationship was the real deal because they even organized a meetup for their respective kids. However, despite all the positives, Neeson and Anderson were rumored to be dunzo by August 2025, with the news leaving people feeling played.