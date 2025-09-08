Liam Neeson's First Impression Of Pamela Anderson Is As Flirty As It Is Cliché

Liam Neeson didn't have any especially unique thoughts when he laid his eyes on Pamela Anderson for the first time on the set of "The Naked Gun" reboot. The nineties icon interviewed her rumored beau for People in July 2025 and she inquired about his first impressions of her. In response, the "Taken" star offered a candid answer: "I thought, 'Oh, my god, she is so easy on the eyes.'" However, when Neeson spoke to Andy Cohen for his SiriusXM show, the actor clarified that it didn't take long for him to recognize that the stunning transformation of Anderson went beyond her external beauty.

The Northern Irish native admitted that he was in awe of his reported partner's light-hearted approach to life and her compassion. Likewise, Neeson told People that he was also impressed by how down-to-earth Anderson was, despite having been in the industry for decades. The "Baywatch" star held Neeson in similarly high regard, as she recalled her first impression of him in their joint chat with Cohen, saying, "I was nervous to meet him, of course, and you're always nervous the first day on the set, and it was just easy-going and very silly, which puts you at ease and very silly, on and off."

While interviewing Neeson for People, the "Last Showgirl" star revealed that she had even left some of her famous sourdough bread in his dressing room on "The Naked Gun" set. Needless to say, the esteemed actor was thoroughly impressed by her baking chops. Unsurprisingly, Anderson had Neeson wrapped around her finger in no time, and he couldn't hide his true feelings during their public appearances together.