Jamie Lee Curtis' Stunning Hair Transformation Through The Years

Jamie Lee Curtis has sustained a stunning transformation over the course of her decades-spanning career, which includes the "Halloween" franchise to "The Bear" to the long-awaited sequel to "Freaky Friday" and everything in between. She continues to take big swings with the roles she picks, and more often than not, those swings pay off; in 2023, she won her first Oscar for her work in the surreal, genre-bending indie flick "Everything Everywhere All at Once." While Hollywood isn't always kind to women as they age, Curtis has embraced this chapter of her career — and personal life — with both arms. "I have really let go of my vanity," she told AARP in 2025. "I am free, totally free."

Though Curtis may have "let go" of her vanity, she sure hasn't let go of being a hair icon. Even the most casual fans of her work know that she's rocked a number of incredible 'dos over the years, and yet, she's still had some hair ups and downs. As she stated in Bill Adler's 2001 book "Funny Ladies: The Best Humor from America's Funniest Women," hair is one of the features many people — including herself — switch up again and again over time. "People get real comfortable with their features. Nobody gets comfortable with their hair," she said. "Hair trauma. It's the universal thing." From the heavily chemically processed tresses to the more delicate cuts, this is Jamie Lee Curtis' stunning hair transformation.