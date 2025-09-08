Prince William's Beef With Prince Harry Has More To Do With Meghan Than We Thought

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The infighting between members of the royal family has been put on a media pedestal, partly because Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a habit of airing their dirty laundry publicly. Between Harry's bombshell 2023 memoir, "Spare," and Meghan's jabs at The Firm on her Netflix show, "With Love, Meghan," there frankly isn't a detail overlooked about the high-profile family feud. It's also the reason Harry's brother, William, Prince of Wales, is tentative about mending his relationship with his sibling.

"Persistent lack of trust is the main reason why senior royals remain reluctant to engage in reconciliation efforts," royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News. "Their concerns are well-founded, that any private family discussions could become public or be used for commercial projects." British royal pundit Richard Fitzwilliams specified that it is William who has a particular desire to keep his distance, as he has "a mistrust of Meghan." Meghan is certainly guilty of badmouthing her in-laws — in interviews and across multiple media projects — though the royal family isn't so innocent of snubbing the Duchess of Sussex themselves.

Even so, Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, called Meghan "The flea in the ointment," as there is a consensus that she was the catalyst for the family's messy drama. Royal observers have staunchly maintained that "Megxit" (Harry and Meghan's exit from the royal family in 2020) was what snowballed the royal rift.