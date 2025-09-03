Lauren Boebert's Latest Inappropriate Outfit Breaks One Of Fashion's Cardinal Rules
Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has certainly had her fair share of fashion fails. Still, you don't need to be a style expert to know one of the cardinal rules of dressing for fall: no white after Labor Day. Of course, some rules are made to be broken — especially in fashion. Yet, as Boebert is wont to do, she paired her poorly timed rule-breaking with some other fashion errors.
On Sept. 3, 2025, Boebert took to Instagram to share photos of her taking a tour of FarmBox Foods headquarters. When going to tour a farm, most people would not choose a bright white minidress and high heels as their OOTD. Boebert, of course, isn't most people, so perhaps we shouldn't be surprised that she chose this occasion to sport a particularly wardrobe-malfunction-ready, easy-to-get-dirty dress with some shoes that look ripe for tripping over a rock or getting stuck in the dirt. Not only did the practicality of this outfit choice leave us scratching our heads, but she also chose to wear this white look just two days after Labor Day. There's simply no way she had full access to her closet when she picked this ensemble out in the morning, right?
Lauren Boebert's choice to wear white immediately after Labor Day wasn't an isolated incident
Blazer fashion fails are one of Lauren Boebert's favorite style snafus, so it isn't exactly shocking that she attempted to class up her minidress with a black blazer. What is a bit shocking is the fact that she basically wore an inverted version of this outfit the day before. While wearing white two days after Labor Day may have seemed like an oversight on Boebert's part, upon further review, she may actually be committed to breaking this particular fashion rule. She chose to wear white the day after Labor Day, too.
On September 2, Boebert switched up her look and somehow looked tackier than ever while getting interviewed by CNN. The congresswoman debuted a new wavy hairstyle and a total makeup makeover that caught the attention of folks online. She also happened to be wearing a black minidress under a white blazer. While she wore a very similar outfit the next day, she did seem to return to her old hair and makeup look. Yet, it seems that between trying some new beauty routines and breaking some classic fashion rules, Boebert is devoted to ringing in autumn with a brand new — and not entirely seasonally appropriate — look.