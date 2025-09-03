Lauren Boebert's Latest Inappropriate Outfit Breaks One Of Fashion's Cardinal Rules

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has certainly had her fair share of fashion fails. Still, you don't need to be a style expert to know one of the cardinal rules of dressing for fall: no white after Labor Day. Of course, some rules are made to be broken — especially in fashion. Yet, as Boebert is wont to do, she paired her poorly timed rule-breaking with some other fashion errors.

On Sept. 3, 2025, Boebert took to Instagram to share photos of her taking a tour of FarmBox Foods headquarters. When going to tour a farm, most people would not choose a bright white minidress and high heels as their OOTD. Boebert, of course, isn't most people, so perhaps we shouldn't be surprised that she chose this occasion to sport a particularly wardrobe-malfunction-ready, easy-to-get-dirty dress with some shoes that look ripe for tripping over a rock or getting stuck in the dirt. Not only did the practicality of this outfit choice leave us scratching our heads, but she also chose to wear this white look just two days after Labor Day. There's simply no way she had full access to her closet when she picked this ensemble out in the morning, right?