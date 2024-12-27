Celebs Who Just Don't Like Candace Cameron Bure

Candace Cameron Bure's breakout role may have been playing D.J. Tanner on the sitcom "Full House," but in recent years she's become synonymous with Christmas television. Premiering on Hallmark in 2008 in "Moonlight & Mistletoe" after taking a 10-year break from the entertainment industry, Bure launched a legacy that would position her as one of the network's biggest stars. She didn't stick exclusively with festive films, starring in 18 installments of the Aurora Teagarden series from 2015 to 2022 where she played a librarian with a talent for solving murders. The "Fuller House" actor ultimately made the choice to move to GAC Family, now Great American Family, when her contract with Hallmark expired in 2023, ending their 15-year partnership.

Several other Hallmark actors followed Bure's lead in breaking with the network to work with Great American Family, including "The Wonder Years" star Danica McKellar and "Days of Our Lives" actor Jen Lilley. "Angel Falls Christmas" star Jessica Lowndes, "All My Children" alum Cameron Mathison, and "90210" actor Trevor Donovan also followed suit. Despite this wave of support, other celebrities did not take kindly to Bure's controversial comments regarding the creative direction of Great American Family, where she now holds the title of chief content officer.

While Hallmark has made the commitment to be more inclusive by featuring same-sex couples, Bure confirmed that would not be happening at her new network. "I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core," she told The Wall Street Journal, sparking immediate backlash from stars like country music singer Maren Morris, fellow Hallmark alum Holly Robinson Peete, Peloton's Cody Rigsby, and Matt Rogers of "Fire Island." This isn't the first time Bure has ruffled feathers with her Christian ideals, and her fellow celebrities aren't keeping quiet about how they feel.

