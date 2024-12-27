Celebs Who Just Don't Like Candace Cameron Bure
Candace Cameron Bure's breakout role may have been playing D.J. Tanner on the sitcom "Full House," but in recent years she's become synonymous with Christmas television. Premiering on Hallmark in 2008 in "Moonlight & Mistletoe" after taking a 10-year break from the entertainment industry, Bure launched a legacy that would position her as one of the network's biggest stars. She didn't stick exclusively with festive films, starring in 18 installments of the Aurora Teagarden series from 2015 to 2022 where she played a librarian with a talent for solving murders. The "Fuller House" actor ultimately made the choice to move to GAC Family, now Great American Family, when her contract with Hallmark expired in 2023, ending their 15-year partnership.
Several other Hallmark actors followed Bure's lead in breaking with the network to work with Great American Family, including "The Wonder Years" star Danica McKellar and "Days of Our Lives" actor Jen Lilley. "Angel Falls Christmas" star Jessica Lowndes, "All My Children" alum Cameron Mathison, and "90210" actor Trevor Donovan also followed suit. Despite this wave of support, other celebrities did not take kindly to Bure's controversial comments regarding the creative direction of Great American Family, where she now holds the title of chief content officer.
While Hallmark has made the commitment to be more inclusive by featuring same-sex couples, Bure confirmed that would not be happening at her new network. "I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core," she told The Wall Street Journal, sparking immediate backlash from stars like country music singer Maren Morris, fellow Hallmark alum Holly Robinson Peete, Peloton's Cody Rigsby, and Matt Rogers of "Fire Island." This isn't the first time Bure has ruffled feathers with her Christian ideals, and her fellow celebrities aren't keeping quiet about how they feel.
Jojo Siwa thinks Candace Cameron Bure is the rudest celebrity she's met
"Dance Moms" star Jojo Siwa took public issue with Candance Cameron Bure prior to her Great American Family announcement, calling her the "rudest celebrity" she'd met in a TikTok that went viral. The "Dancing With the Stars" alums seemingly resolved their issues after Bure reached out and apologized, and the "Let It Snow" star spoke about the incident in a video she posted to Instagram. "I feel crummy. JoJo, I'm so sorry!" Bure said of an interaction when she allegedly snubbed Siwa at the "Fuller House" premiere. "There's no drama. That's the tea," she finished after claiming to have had a "great conversation" with the "Boomerang" singer.
But Siwa apparently changed her mind and no longer regrets calling Bure out after hearing what she had to say about marriage representation. "Honestly, I can't believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press. This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people," Siwa posted in a now unavailable Instagram (via People).
The reality star, who came out as queer in 2021, continued to share her thoughts on Bure's controversial stance when she appeared on the "Viall Files" podcast. "Not everything needs to be gay essentially, but when you're doing it out of spite to say, 'Too much is about LGBTQ right now, you guys suck and I want to make a movie about traditional marriage, and you're not traditional,' that got to me a little bit," Siwa explained.
Hilarie Burton called Candance Cameron Bure a 'bigot'
Lifetime darling Hilarie Burton didn't mince words regarding her opinion of Candace Cameron Bure's comments on marriage representation at Great American Family. She quote tweeted a headline for an article from TVLine which read, "Candace Cameron Bure Explains Why She Left Hallmark for GAC Family: They're 'Good Christians That Love the Lord'" on X, known at the time as Twitter. "Bigot. I don't remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank," she tweeted.
The "One Tree Hill" alum, who is a known ally of the LGBTQIA+ community, didn't stop at her criticism of Bure — she also attacked Bill Abbott, the president and CEO of Great American Media. Burton referenced both Abbott and Bure in another quote tweet: "Now they're just openly admitting their bigotry. I called this s*** out years ago when Abbott was at Hallmark. Glad they dumped him. Being LGBTQ isn't a "trend". That guy and his network are disgusting. You too Candy. There is nothing untraditional about same-sex couples."
In fact, it seems Burton left Hallmark for the opposite reason Bure said her farewell. While the "Journey Back to Christmas" actor made it clear that her traditional Christian ideals come first, Burton decided to take her talents elsewhere after determining that Hallmark wasn't doing enough to be inclusive. She took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share her thoughts. "I had insisted on a LGBTQ character, an interracial couple and diverse casting. I was polite, direct and professional. But after the execs gave their notes on the script and NONE of my requests were honored, I was told 'take it or leave it,'" she tweeted to her followers. "I left it."
Raven-Symoné and Candace Cameron Bure argued over a wedding cake
Raven-Symoné and Candace Cameron Bure shared a table as cohosts on the popular talk show "The View," and while they didn't always see eye-to-eye, one contentious argument over a wedding cake stood out from the rest. Much like the Great American Family controversy, this difference of opinion surfaced over what constitutes as discrimination against the LGBTQIA+ community. A bakery in Oregon called "Sweet Cakes by Melissa" was sued by a lesbian couple in 2013 when the bakery refused to make their wedding cake after finding out it would be for a same-sex marriage. The couple won the lawsuit in 2015, and the bakery was ordered to pay a fine of $135,000, prompting "The View" to include the case in their "Hot Topics" segment.
The liberal-leaning "That's So Raven" star, who wasn't public with the truth about her sexuality until a 2014 interview with Oprah Winfrey, took the side of the couple. "The Oregon law bars businesses from discriminating against sexual orientation, race, disability, age or religion," Symoné explained. "And to me, it's the same exact thing that they did back in the day saying that Black people couldn't do certain things because it's my 'religious belief.'" Bure had opposing thoughts on the matter.
"I think you're comparing apples to oranges here," the "Switched for Christmas" actor told her cohost. "I don't think this is discrimination at all. This is about freedom of association. It's about constitutional rights. It's about First Amendment rights. We do have the right to still choose who we associate with." Symoné was unimpressed with the argument, responding to Bure by telling her, "I refuse to associate with you right now."
Danny Pintauro called his interview with Candace Cameron Bure 'horrifying'
Candace Cameron Bure managed to offend more than one celebrity during her two-season run as cohost of "The View," even citing the anxiety she felt over speaking about politics on the show as being bad for her health. Actor Danny Pintauro counts himself as someone who was treated poorly by Bure during that time, and the "Who's the Boss" star spoke to the "Behind the Velvet Rope" podcast about his experience when host David Yontef asked him to comment on Bure's Great American Family controversy. Pintauro shifted the conversation to his appearance on "The View" back in 2015, calling his interview with the "Christmas Town" actor "horrifying."
"It was one of the lowest moments in the journey I had after coming out [as HIV-positive] to Oprah," Pintauro shared with Yontef. "So it's not surprising to me that she's taking this stance with Christmas movies that she's going to be involved in, but it's very disappointing." Even after enduring questions about his level of "responsibility" regarding his HIV-positive status from Bure, the "Cujo" actor seemed open to a change from her, musing she had the potential to be an "incredible ally." At the same time, he acknowledged his concerns about Bure's conservative beliefs. "I guess it's religious-based, right? If she could open herself up again, she would be a great ally, but I don't see that happening anytime soon."
Jodie Sweetin doesn't want her films on Great American Family
You may expect the bond shared by Candace Cameron Bure and on-screen sister Jodie Sweetin to be unbreakable after the two stars grew up together on the "Full House" set, but that doesn't seem to be the case. Their relationship has endured both ups and downs over the years, and although the longstanding friendship appeared to be on solid ground during the Hallmark alums' involvement in the "Fuller House" reboot in 2016, much like other stars who take issue with Bure, Sweetin seems unable to reconcile their differences in political opinion.
Sweetin has not been explicit in her criticism of Bure, choosing instead to voice her support for those who have spoken out against the Great American Family actor and producer. She commented, "You know I love you," on Jojo Siwa's Instagram post condemning Bure's stance on "traditional marriage," and shortly after shared information from GLAAD, an LGBTQIA+ nonprofit.
In addition to showing her support to those who have been hurt by Bure's comments, the "Merry & Bright" actor expressed disappointment that a film she worked on was sold to Great American Family. "I was very surprised to learn by reading about it in the press yesterday that the independent film I worked on over a year ago was sold to Great American Family," she told People, referring to the movie "Craft Me a Romance." "I am disappointed, but in keeping with my mission of supporting the LGBTQ+ family, any potential or future money made from this sale will be donated to LGBTQ+ organizations." With Bure retaliating by unfollowing Sweetin on Instagram, we may not see another "Full House" collaboration between these two anytime soon.