12 Hallmark Stars Who Are LGBTQ+ Allies

The Hallmark Channel is the ultimate hub for romantic comedies. However, love comes in all shapes and sizes, so shouldn't rom-coms do the same? This was the question on many fans' minds years ago, and it sparked a debate about the inclusivity and diversity on the network. Since then, Hallmark began a serious push to become more inclusive with its storylines, and in 2022, "The Christmas House" premiered, giving the network its first-ever movie with a gay couple front-and-center. The movie was a success, but it also sparked a new competitor network led by the former CEO of Hallmark, Bill Abbott, called Great American Family. When beloved Hallmark star, Candace Cameron Bure left to head to the new network, she told the Wall Street Journal, "I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core."

As many actors followed Cameron Bure, leaving the Hallmark Channel for the competitor, others have embraced the more inclusive changes at Hallmark. Hallmark has now incorporated LGBTQ+ characters and actors into their programming, and many of the network's stars are proud of the changes. The Hallmark Channel has openly gay fan-favorite stars like Jonathan Bennett and Luke MacFarlane, but it also has stars who have been great allies to the LGBTQ+ community through the years. Some of these stars, in particular, have been very open about their support for the community and have spoken out about their love for the more inclusive changes the network has made.