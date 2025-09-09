Dana Perino's Makeup-Free Moment With Her Husband Doesn't Make The Age Gap Any Less Obvious

It's not exactly a mystery what Fox News' Dana Perino looks like without makeup. Of course, audiences wouldn't find her going bare-faced when she's hosting shows like "America's News Room" or "The Five." However, Perino doesn't seem to mind ditching the makeup now and then when she's off the clock. It's understandable, really, especially considering that Perino looks just as stunning, if not more so, without giving her features a cosmetic touch-up. However, the former White House press secretary's good looks have one surprising drawback. As it turns out, Perino's natural glow doesn't help close the massive age gap between her and her husband's, Peter McMahon.

McMahon is 18 years older than Perino, and the age difference is glaring whenever the two are together. It also doesn't help that Perino is usually wearing age-reversing makeup of some kind, making her look even younger than McMahon than she actually is. However, losing the makeup also seems to have the same effect, and Perino proved that when she posted a picture of herself and McMahon on her Instagram profile. In the post, she celebrated the New Year by posting a selfie of herself, once again makeup-free, while standing next to her husband in January 2023. However, it turned out to be just another pic of Perino and McMahon that made their age gap even more obvious.