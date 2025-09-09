Dana Perino's Makeup-Free Moment With Her Husband Doesn't Make The Age Gap Any Less Obvious
It's not exactly a mystery what Fox News' Dana Perino looks like without makeup. Of course, audiences wouldn't find her going bare-faced when she's hosting shows like "America's News Room" or "The Five." However, Perino doesn't seem to mind ditching the makeup now and then when she's off the clock. It's understandable, really, especially considering that Perino looks just as stunning, if not more so, without giving her features a cosmetic touch-up. However, the former White House press secretary's good looks have one surprising drawback. As it turns out, Perino's natural glow doesn't help close the massive age gap between her and her husband's, Peter McMahon.
McMahon is 18 years older than Perino, and the age difference is glaring whenever the two are together. It also doesn't help that Perino is usually wearing age-reversing makeup of some kind, making her look even younger than McMahon than she actually is. However, losing the makeup also seems to have the same effect, and Perino proved that when she posted a picture of herself and McMahon on her Instagram profile. In the post, she celebrated the New Year by posting a selfie of herself, once again makeup-free, while standing next to her husband in January 2023. However, it turned out to be just another pic of Perino and McMahon that made their age gap even more obvious.
Dana Perino couldn't make herself look older even when she tried
Getting a close-up of the two made Dana Perino's Venice trip with Peter McMahon look more like where they spent retirement than a romantic vacation. The thing is, zooming in on the photo wouldn't have worked against them if the two had taken pictures individually. McMahon certainly looked good for his age. But he was 68 at the time the photo was taken, and his face definitely matched that. However, Perino was clearly a very youthful-looking 50 in the same shot. The skin around her face still maintained its polish and freshness sans the foundation. Even her eyes looked far more vibrant than McMahon's.
While hitting your 50s means officially entering middle age, the picture was a reminder of how young 50 really is compared to being in your late 60s. A few Instagram commenters noticed the difference and didn't hesitate to poke fun at the couple's age gap. "Is that man your dad?" one commenter questioned. "Good to see you traveling with your father," another one quipped. Posts like these were a common theme scattered around the comments section. However, there might be a way for the couple to look somewhat closer in age in photos together. Years ago, Perino looked more grandma than girlboss back in her press secretary days. Maybe she should bring back that style to better match her husband.