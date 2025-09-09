The Unexpected Way Bill Clinton Played A Role In Trump's Presidency

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Former President Bill Clinton may or may not be to blame for the fact that the United States is currently weathering President Donald Trump's second term in office. While Clinton joined the Trump diss train at the 2024 Democratic National Convention with an arrow-piercing dig at his vanity, he wasn't always as critical of the controversial politician. In fact, word has it that he was actually one of the people who initially put the idea to run for office in Trump's head. According to 2015 reporting by the Washington Post, Clinton made a fateful call to the former real estate tycoon just as he was readying to make a decision about whether or not to make a bid for the White House in 2016. An associate of Clinton's, alongside several Trump allies, dished that the former president actually encouraged the former "Apprentice" host to broaden his political influence and even suggested that he should continue his efforts working within the Republican Party.

Clinton might not have outright suggested Trump run for president, but given his considerable ego, it would not be surprising if he took Clinton's phone call to mean exactly that. Unsurprisingly, the divisive leader denied ever talking politics with Clinton before announcing his decision to run for president. "My mind was already totally made up. I was already running, essentially," Trump clarified to CNN in August 2015, in response to the reports, adding that Clinton was, in fact, "upset" when he realized his intentions stretched far beyond simply wielding power over the GOP from the outside.