Donald Trump's Rumored Mistresses Are Aging Like Fine Wine (Sorry, Melania)

With the many lingering affair rumors hanging over the Trump family, it can often be hard to pinpoint a scandal down to just one or even two people. Even with the success of Donald Trump winning the presidency twice, it can be easy to forget just how bogged down his path to victory was. Case in point, when he was running against Hillary Clinton in 2016, Trump did his best to squash rumors of infidelity between himself and adult film star Stormy Daniels. The way Trump chose to hide this alleged affair ultimately led to a spectacle that unfolded during his 2024 campaign.

Often referred to as Trump's hush money trial, the court case gave Trump his 34 felonies and revolved around his possibly panicked desire to keep the alleged affair under wraps. The court proceedings also covered Trump's alleged affair with Playboy model Karen McDougal. Apparently, Trump had started an affair with McDougal shortly after Melania Trump gave birth to Barron Trump, which lasted for many months. Around that same time, Donald allegedly had his short-lived fling with Daniels as well.

While the Trumps insist these are all just rumors, it does seem to explain Melania's absence at Donald's hush money trial. Whereas Melania might have wanted to take some space from the courtroom chaos, it also could be that she was reeling from the fact that both McDougal and Daniels are aging gracefully. In fact, there's been several times both have given Melania a run for her money in just how well-preserved they look.