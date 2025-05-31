Donald Trump's Rumored Mistresses Are Aging Like Fine Wine (Sorry, Melania)
With the many lingering affair rumors hanging over the Trump family, it can often be hard to pinpoint a scandal down to just one or even two people. Even with the success of Donald Trump winning the presidency twice, it can be easy to forget just how bogged down his path to victory was. Case in point, when he was running against Hillary Clinton in 2016, Trump did his best to squash rumors of infidelity between himself and adult film star Stormy Daniels. The way Trump chose to hide this alleged affair ultimately led to a spectacle that unfolded during his 2024 campaign.
Often referred to as Trump's hush money trial, the court case gave Trump his 34 felonies and revolved around his possibly panicked desire to keep the alleged affair under wraps. The court proceedings also covered Trump's alleged affair with Playboy model Karen McDougal. Apparently, Trump had started an affair with McDougal shortly after Melania Trump gave birth to Barron Trump, which lasted for many months. Around that same time, Donald allegedly had his short-lived fling with Daniels as well.
While the Trumps insist these are all just rumors, it does seem to explain Melania's absence at Donald's hush money trial. Whereas Melania might have wanted to take some space from the courtroom chaos, it also could be that she was reeling from the fact that both McDougal and Daniels are aging gracefully. In fact, there's been several times both have given Melania a run for her money in just how well-preserved they look.
Karen McDougal proved she could pull off cowgirl chic
Nothing says someone is living their best life better than a gorgeous spur of the moment sunset photo — and that's exactly what Karen McDougal has done here. In an Instagram post from April of 2023, McDougal admitted she shot "an impromptu video" most likely due to the perfect golden hour light.
While McDougal's 'love' for Donald Trump certainly shines a light on their alleged affair, here the honeyed light shines on her. Her hair is stunning, her makeup isn't too over the top, and McDougal manages to properly pull off the cowboy hat aesthetic.
Karen McDougal isn't afraid to go makeup-free
Though she was born in Indiana, Karen McDougal is a Michigander at heart. Seen in an Instagram post having some "Mackinac Island fun," McDougal is doing something Melania Trump would avoid — she's not wearing any makeup.
There's been times Melania has gone without a full face of makeup and turned heads, but the casual way McDougal is embodying a carefree aura reveals a self-assuredness. In her cute athletic-inspired outfit and fun updo, McDougal is proving she doesn't need makeup to age gracefully.
Karen McDougal never gives up on looking her best
In a charming Instagram post from December of 2024, Karen McDougal once again shows that she's thriving. In a cute denim jumpsuit, McDougal points to a mosaic statue that reads, "Never give up." It's fairly clear that McDougal has done her best not to give up on herself, as she looks amazing here. For such a casual outfit, she once again pulls off an effortless chic — her hairstyle is simple but perfect, and her makeup is understated in a way that brings out her true features. All in all, proof McDougal is truly aging like fine wine.
Stormy Daniels can actually pull off a hat
Stormy Daniels is also proving she knows how to live her best life — in an Instagram post of Daniels and husband Barrett Blade, Daniels wishes all her followers a, "Good morning from Venice!" Glowing in perfectly understated makeup with hair that seems to be thriving in the Italian heat, Daniels appears to be having a wonderful time with her husband (something Melania Trump might never be able to say).
Not only that, but Daniels has done something here that Melania has struggled with — Daniels pulled off wearing a hat. Considering the Hamburglar-inspired hat Melania wore that landed her on the worst-dressed list for Donald Trump's inauguration, Melania might want to take some notes.
Stormy Daniels and her husband enjoy working together
In another Instagram post, Stormy Daniels details not just her killer body, but also how happy her marriage seems to make her. Admitting that she gets to work "with the hottest cinematographer on earth!," Daniels is all smiles on set.
Driving a golf cart with husband Barrett Blade beside her, Daniels looks phenomenal in her incredibly low-cut tank top and short shorts. Her whole vibe is one of casual workwear, but making it incredibly attractive — and she's absolutely nailing it. Though Daniels has had a storied relationship history, it seems she's found a solid partner in Blade.
Stormy Daniels glows without makeup
Once again revealing just how happy she is in her marriage, Stormy Daniels posted a selfie to Instagram showing off her loving husband Barrett Blade, and a rather fresh face. Though the drama between Daniels and Donald Trump might be far from over, it's clear she can still shine through it all, even without the help of makeup.
Here, the all-smiles Daniels proves that she doesn't need a fully done face to show off her beauty. Perhaps there's some more advice Melania Trump could take from Daniels — ditching Donald might help Melania embrace a more carefree and glowing life.