Everything Christina Haack's Ex Josh Hall Was Given In Their Messy Divorce Settlement
Guesses and expert opinions about the cost of Christina Haack and Josh Hall's divorce have come to an end since the ex-couple celebrated the finalization of their legal split. Haack and Hall, who tied the knot in 2021 and announced their separation in 2024, settled their divorce in August 2025, dividing up their lavish assets including luxury cars, properties, and bank accounts. Hall left their marriage with all of those things as well as a hefty sum from Haack.
According to Us Weekly, citing the divorce settlement, Hall was granted both a house and a condo in Tennessee, plus the couple's land in California. The real estate entrepreneur also came away with several high-end vehicles, including a 1947 Dodge, a 1970 Chevelle, a 1982 DeLorean, a 2021 Bentley, and a Hondo Motorcycle. Aside from undisclosed items of furniture, Hall will maintain ownership of his company and was not required to reimburse Haack for the $100,000 she gave him throughout the divorce proceedings.
Although Hall originally petitioned for spousal support — an aspect that prompted Haack to double down on money-hungry Josh claims on social media at the time — was not awarded any. However, according to the outlet, "The Flip Off" star had to pay her ex-husband a standalone payment of $300,000.
Josh Hall defends his side of the divorce settlement
Christina Haack has been very open about her breakup since the news broke in 2024. Now that their divorce is finalized, however, Josh Hall has decided he is no longer holding back. Hall put Haack on blast on Instagram in August 2025, laying bare that he was delighted to be a "free man." And although it seems hypocritical to complain about a lack of privacy while publicly addressing his divorce, Hall had a reason. "I need to have something to say because, unfortunately, people have only read what she says," he told the Daily Mail in his first interview after finalizing his divorce.
Hall's biggest grievance coming out of the settlement is that he gave up a considerable amount just to ease the divorce process. "She definitely made more money than me," he said, later noting that he spent close to $250,000 on the divorce. "I contributed what I had. I added wherever I could and I paid whatever share I was able to throughout the relationship." There were things that he didn't fight for — that he felt he had "a legal right to" — that he looked back on, including spousal support and one of the couple's multi-million-dollar homes in Tennessee. "She should be thankful," Hall asserted, later adding that he has "no ill feelings toward her."