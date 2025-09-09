Everything Christina Haack's Ex Josh Hall Was Given In Their Messy Divorce Settlement

Guesses and expert opinions about the cost of Christina Haack and Josh Hall's divorce have come to an end since the ex-couple celebrated the finalization of their legal split. Haack and Hall, who tied the knot in 2021 and announced their separation in 2024, settled their divorce in August 2025, dividing up their lavish assets including luxury cars, properties, and bank accounts. Hall left their marriage with all of those things as well as a hefty sum from Haack.

According to Us Weekly, citing the divorce settlement, Hall was granted both a house and a condo in Tennessee, plus the couple's land in California. The real estate entrepreneur also came away with several high-end vehicles, including a 1947 Dodge, a 1970 Chevelle, a 1982 DeLorean, a 2021 Bentley, and a Hondo Motorcycle. Aside from undisclosed items of furniture, Hall will maintain ownership of his company and was not required to reimburse Haack for the $100,000 she gave him throughout the divorce proceedings.

Although Hall originally petitioned for spousal support — an aspect that prompted Haack to double down on money-hungry Josh claims on social media at the time — was not awarded any. However, according to the outlet, "The Flip Off" star had to pay her ex-husband a standalone payment of $300,000.