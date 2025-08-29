Christina Haack's Ex Josh Hall Puts Her On Blast After Settling Divorce & It Reeks Of Hypocrisy
Josh Hall isn't holding anything back now that he is officially separated from Christina Haack. The real estate entrepreneur took to Instagram Thursday, August 28, to spout gratitude upon becoming a bachelor. "Excited to spend Labor Day weekend in the real reality ... " he began in the caption, next to a photo of him and a horse. "Finally, legally divorced and a free man." After declaring that he made his success all on his own, Hall added, "Lesson learned: don't marry someone who needs constant public validation and will use your personal drama for attention."
The former couple — who tied the knot in 2021 — initially filed for divorce in July 2024, citing "irreconcilable differences." A little over a year later, they have finalized their separation. According to Us Weekly, Haack was awarded multiple homes and cars in the divorce. However, she had to pay Hall a $300,000 one-time payment. He also leaves the divorce with multiple properties and vehicles, as well as whatever is left of the $100,000 his reality star ex gave him during the divorce process. It was also noted that Hall petitioned for spousal support, despite his boasting about his independence online. His request was denied. The real irony of his Instagram post is that Hall used his divorce as a means to gain attention, all the while bashing Haack for using their divorce to gain attention — that isn't to say Haack's petty jabs at Hall weren't wearing thin on fans.
Josh Hall initially asked for privacy amid divorce
Not to mention, Josh Hall initially asked for privacy when the news of his divorce first broke. In a since-deleted Instagram post from August 2024, Hall wrote (via Fox News): "I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately, the internet is forever." However, mere months later, Hall snubbed Christina Haack on the internet after their breakup became tabloid fodder. "TFW you can't get enough ratings with celebrity [house emoji] designers, so you rely on manufactured drama with me, a nobody," Josh Hall wrote in an Instagram Story post beside a screengrab of a Fox News article suggesting there was footage of the exes fighting, per Today.
It wasn't long before the "Flip or Flop" star clapped back at Hall. "Manufactured?! Pretty sure no one at Hgtv told you to be rude to me .... That was all natural," she penned on her own Instagram Story, next to a screenshot of her ex-husband's post. She subsequently included a teary-eyed selfie, writing: "This was taken June 21, 2024. After one of my shoots with Josh. This is 'real' and a reminder to myself that I deserve better."
Nonetheless, the pair has seemingly found respective new partners. Haack — who has been married three times — has a budding romance with her new boyfriend, Christopher Larocca. As for Hall, he can be seen cheesin' on social media with his new flame (who is a Christina lookalike), model Stephanie Gabrys.