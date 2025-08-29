Christina Haack's Ex Josh Hall Puts Her On Blast After Settling Divorce & It Reeks Of Hypocrisy

Josh Hall isn't holding anything back now that he is officially separated from Christina Haack. The real estate entrepreneur took to Instagram Thursday, August 28, to spout gratitude upon becoming a bachelor. "Excited to spend Labor Day weekend in the real reality ... " he began in the caption, next to a photo of him and a horse. "Finally, legally divorced and a free man." After declaring that he made his success all on his own, Hall added, "Lesson learned: don't marry someone who needs constant public validation and will use your personal drama for attention."

The former couple — who tied the knot in 2021 — initially filed for divorce in July 2024, citing "irreconcilable differences." A little over a year later, they have finalized their separation. According to Us Weekly, Haack was awarded multiple homes and cars in the divorce. However, she had to pay Hall a $300,000 one-time payment. He also leaves the divorce with multiple properties and vehicles, as well as whatever is left of the $100,000 his reality star ex gave him during the divorce process. It was also noted that Hall petitioned for spousal support, despite his boasting about his independence online. His request was denied. The real irony of his Instagram post is that Hall used his divorce as a means to gain attention, all the while bashing Haack for using their divorce to gain attention — that isn't to say Haack's petty jabs at Hall weren't wearing thin on fans.