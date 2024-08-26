Christina Hall Doubles Down On Money-Hungry Josh Claims In Shady Social Media Post Amid Divorce

A lawyer exclusively told The List that Christina Hall's third divorce from Josh Hall could cost her a lot. However, the HGTV star has accused Josh of taking money that does not belong to him. During their divorce drama in July 2024, Christina filed documents alleging that Josh moved $35,000 from rental properties into his bank account without asking her. According to Us Weekly, Josh did so after discovering Christina wanted a divorce.

The documents included a text Josh sent their property manager asking the money to be sent to his own account, and Christina asked for the money back, since they are for the rental properties' costs. She was also suspicious, writing in the documents, "It makes me wonder what else I am not aware of as it relates to his financial situation and that is why I am having a full forensic accounting performed for the entire term of our marriage."

One of Christina's heated Instagram posts proved she's going to fight Josh's divorce demands to the bitter end. A few weeks later in late August 2024, she seemed to shade Josh once more on her Instagram Story, possibly standing her ground on claims that he's greedy. Christina shared a video clip of a suitcase at the bottom of a flight of stairs with the caption, "When you need a man to do the heavy lifting. Actually, just a really strong assistant. Cheaper & safer choice," with a winking emoji.

