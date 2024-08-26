Christina Hall Doubles Down On Money-Hungry Josh Claims In Shady Social Media Post Amid Divorce
A lawyer exclusively told The List that Christina Hall's third divorce from Josh Hall could cost her a lot. However, the HGTV star has accused Josh of taking money that does not belong to him. During their divorce drama in July 2024, Christina filed documents alleging that Josh moved $35,000 from rental properties into his bank account without asking her. According to Us Weekly, Josh did so after discovering Christina wanted a divorce.
The documents included a text Josh sent their property manager asking the money to be sent to his own account, and Christina asked for the money back, since they are for the rental properties' costs. She was also suspicious, writing in the documents, "It makes me wonder what else I am not aware of as it relates to his financial situation and that is why I am having a full forensic accounting performed for the entire term of our marriage."
One of Christina's heated Instagram posts proved she's going to fight Josh's divorce demands to the bitter end. A few weeks later in late August 2024, she seemed to shade Josh once more on her Instagram Story, possibly standing her ground on claims that he's greedy. Christina shared a video clip of a suitcase at the bottom of a flight of stairs with the caption, "When you need a man to do the heavy lifting. Actually, just a really strong assistant. Cheaper & safer choice," with a winking emoji.
Christina slammed Josh when she inaccurately thought he was referencing their divorce online
One of Christina Hall's posts about Josh Hall was an awkward misunderstanding. In early August 2024, Christina said Josh was flipping out if he thought she was an easy payday by reposting a photo he shared on his Instagram Story. Josh included a praying-hands emoji and a blue heart emoji under a photo of a sculpture spelling out the word "hope." When Christina reposted it, Christina added a caption pretending to be Josh: "I 'HOPE' she pays me millions more than what she's already offered me," including the praying-hands emoji and a money emoji (via Page Six).
However, Josh's post had nothing to do with his divorce from Christina or money that may have been offered, according to an insider that spoke with People. The source said the photo of the "HOPE" sign was taken outside the City of Hope cancer clinic, where Josh was seeing his "sick best friend, who is a cop with a terminal illness." A source for Christina then said she didn't realize that's where the picture was taken.
The day after Christina shaded Josh's "hope" photo, Josh took to Instagram to say he wouldn't be talking publicly about the divorce. His next post after that was a tribute to his friend with cancer, who sadly died.