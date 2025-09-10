Kimberly Guilfoyle's Attempt At Sexy Dancing Was Worse Than Her Vacuum-Sealed Outfit
There wasn't any more proof needed that Kimberly Guilfoyle's dancing might be more awkward than even Donald Trump's. But that didn't stop Guilfoyle from providing the internet with more evidence. On their Instagram, Vanity Fair uploaded a video where Guilfoyle had another awkward moment that was captured by millions. This time, she was seen busting her moves at a West Palm Beach political convention in December, 2020. "Thank you to Kimberly Guilfoyle, who provided the holiday-party secondhand embarrassment we missed this year," the caption wrote. Guilfoyle definitely earned herself the roast with her movements.
Her one-woman dance show consisted of stiffly spinning around like Lynda Carter's Wonder Woman and not really knowing what to do with her arms. But the kicker of Guilfoyle's choreography was when she seemingly tried doing something of a salsa dance. The California native started moving her feet around as if trying to wriggle bugs off her shoe or stomp out a fire. But if her rigid choreography wasn't bad enough, she also sported a style that couldn't have fit her awkward dancing better. Her black leather biker jacket was clearly too small and tight for her body. Although her black dress was decent, it looked more appropriate for a club setting than a political rally.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's dance moves almost had everyone saying the same thing
Whenever Kimberly Guilfoyle's cringey dancing is on display, it's sure to get people talking. On Vanity Fair's Instagram, several commenters harped on the former "The Five" host for stealing the show. But, of course, for all the wrong reasons. "Look at her clippity clopping around like a dancing horse," one commenter said. "Lindsay Lohan's relishing that finally someone's been caught on film doing a more cringe dance than hers," another commenter added. "Why is she dancing the Iranian style? And how come she does it almost perfectly?" an additional poster chimed in. However, there could be a possible explanation for Guilfoyle's antics on the stage.
It was mentioned that the majority of attendees at the convention were college students. So, perhaps she was just trying to match the crowd's youthful energy. Either way, it wasn't the first time the internet called out Guilfoyle for her lack of rhythm. She'd become so known for her bad dancing, it was only a matter of time before she embarrassed herself again. To spare Guilfoyle further humiliation, it might be best if she hired an instructor to teach her how to groove. Or, better yet, stop dancing altogether.