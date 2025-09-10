Kimberly Guilfoyle's Attempt At Sexy Dancing Was Worse Than Her Vacuum-Sealed Outfit

There wasn't any more proof needed that Kimberly Guilfoyle's dancing might be more awkward than even Donald Trump's. But that didn't stop Guilfoyle from providing the internet with more evidence. On their Instagram, Vanity Fair uploaded a video where Guilfoyle had another awkward moment that was captured by millions. This time, she was seen busting her moves at a West Palm Beach political convention in December, 2020. "Thank you to Kimberly Guilfoyle, who provided the holiday-party secondhand embarrassment we missed this year," the caption wrote. Guilfoyle definitely earned herself the roast with her movements.

Her one-woman dance show consisted of stiffly spinning around like Lynda Carter's Wonder Woman and not really knowing what to do with her arms. But the kicker of Guilfoyle's choreography was when she seemingly tried doing something of a salsa dance. The California native started moving her feet around as if trying to wriggle bugs off her shoe or stomp out a fire. But if her rigid choreography wasn't bad enough, she also sported a style that couldn't have fit her awkward dancing better. Her black leather biker jacket was clearly too small and tight for her body. Although her black dress was decent, it looked more appropriate for a club setting than a political rally.