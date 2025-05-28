Kimberly Guilfoyle's Cringey Dancing Still On Display Thanks To Don Jr. (& It Didn't Age Well)
It's been several months since Donald Trump Jr. broke up with Kimberly Guilfoyle for younger model Bettina Anderson. While it appears that Don Jr. has fully moved on to his new squeeze — and Anderson is reportedly ready for a ring — a small part of Guilfoyle remains on his mind, or at least in his subconscious.
The first son has several story highlights on his Instagram account, including one simply titled, "Me stuff." In that digital folder is the throwback to end all throwbacks: Guilfoyle awkwardly dances to Shakira's "Hips Don't Lie" while Don Jr. hollers, "Not bad, baby!" (He lied; it was bad.) The video was from February 2020, several years before the couple would break up. The clip was clearly buried in an old highlight reel, but The List reached out to Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, Millionaire Matchmaker Dallas, to get her take on this bizarre situation.
Many times, people simply forget about old photos or videos on their page, which is why they remain up years after a relationship ended. Trombetti encourages her clients to clean house on their social media after a breakup, but she also understands that an ex is still part of someone's story, even if that chapter is over, so they may want to leave photos up. "That's somewhat understandable, but I don't think they realize how much it can turn off a potential suitor," she said. Clearly, that dancing video didn't scare off Bettina Anderson from Donald Trump Jr.
A matchmaker weighs in on Don Jr.'s relationships
Because Donald Trump Jr. moved on so quickly with Bettina Anderson, it's possible he didn't give himself time to reflect on the impact that his failed engagement to Kimberly Guilfoyle had on his life. "He moved at warp speed and maybe there are unresolved issues and this is just a symptom of it," Susan Trombetti suggested. "It takes time to process your part in the end of a relationship."
As for if Don Jr. purposely left that video up, the matchmaker wasn't sure either way. Trombetti also pointed out that the mother of one has been vocally supportive of President Donald Trump, so Don Jr. may have left the video up because of Guilfoyle's loyalty to the family.
How does Bettina Anderson fit into it all? It'd be understandable if she wasn't thrilled her boyfriend left up memories of his past relationship — after all, exes are exes for a reason. Trombetti thought this could become a point of contention for Anderson, but as for right now, the socialite may not care or even know about it. "They might be in the honeymoon phase and so crazy about each other they have blinders on and she pays it all no mind," the matchmaker suggested. If Anderson does eventually come up for air and wants those videos removed, that would be the final nail in the coffin for any hope Guilfoyle had of getting back together.