Kimberly Guilfoyle's Cringey Dancing Still On Display Thanks To Don Jr. (& It Didn't Age Well)

It's been several months since Donald Trump Jr. broke up with Kimberly Guilfoyle for younger model Bettina Anderson. While it appears that Don Jr. has fully moved on to his new squeeze — and Anderson is reportedly ready for a ring — a small part of Guilfoyle remains on his mind, or at least in his subconscious.

The first son has several story highlights on his Instagram account, including one simply titled, "Me stuff." In that digital folder is the throwback to end all throwbacks: Guilfoyle awkwardly dances to Shakira's "Hips Don't Lie" while Don Jr. hollers, "Not bad, baby!" (He lied; it was bad.) The video was from February 2020, several years before the couple would break up. The clip was clearly buried in an old highlight reel, but The List reached out to Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, Millionaire Matchmaker Dallas, to get her take on this bizarre situation.

Many times, people simply forget about old photos or videos on their page, which is why they remain up years after a relationship ended. Trombetti encourages her clients to clean house on their social media after a breakup, but she also understands that an ex is still part of someone's story, even if that chapter is over, so they may want to leave photos up. "That's somewhat understandable, but I don't think they realize how much it can turn off a potential suitor," she said. Clearly, that dancing video didn't scare off Bettina Anderson from Donald Trump Jr.